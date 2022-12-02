Jesse Brown of Baker City wrestles his steer on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, at the Pendleton Round-Up.
Jesse Brown revels in the glaring spotlight that is Las Vegas.
But not in the casinos lining The Strip.
Brown, 30, of Baker City, is a world class steer wrestler, and for the second straight year he started the biggest event in rodeo with one of his best performances.
Brown brought down his steer in 4.0 seconds in the first go-round at the National Finals Rodeo Thursday, Dec. 1 at the Thomas & Mack Center.
Brown, who posted the second-fastest time, earned $22,851.
“I feel really good about where I’m at,” Brown said in a phone interview on Friday morning, Dec. 2. “Stuff can change every night, but I think I’m in a good position.”
Nick Guy, from Sparta, Wisconsin, was first, at 3.8 seconds, to win $28,914.
At the 2021 National Finals Rodeo, Brown tied for fifth place in the first round to win $5,661.
That was Brown’s second year competing in the NFR, but the first in Las Vegas, the event’s traditional home.
The 2020 event took place in Texas due to the pandemic. Brown had a fast start there, as well, with a first-place tie in the first round.
“I’ve been glad to start of pretty good all three years,” Brown said.
His second-place run Thursday moved him up to sixth in the world standings for 2022, with total earnings of $125,564.
The National Finals Rodeo runs for 10 straight nights, through Dec. 10.
That schedule, so unlike most rodeos that last one or two days, requires a different sort of preparation, Brown said.
“It’s sort of like Groundhog Day in Vegas,” he said. “There’s a lot going on, with signings and interviews. You just have to find your own routine. It’s unlike anything else.”
Brown said it’s always a relief to finish the first round — especially with a second-place run.
“On that first run everyone’s got some jitters,” he said. “It’s nice to get it out of the way.”
Brown said he didn’t feel quite as nervous this year compared with 2021 when he made his debut in the NFR’s usual venue at the Thomas & Mack Center.
“It’s always a great atmosphere,” he said. “It gets your blood flowing.”
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Sign up to receive news directly to your desktop. Click the bell icon in the nav bar, at any time to change your settings.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Unlimited digital access to all online content
Sorry, an error occurred.
Breaking news as it develops, sent straight to your inbox
Start your day with the top headlines
An independent source of exclusive news and insight about state government delivered conveniently by email each Friday to subscribers.
Sign up with
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.