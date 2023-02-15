Michelle Owen, Baker City’s longtime public works director, is resigning on March 7 to pursue other career options.
The announcement was made during the City Council’s Tuesday, Feb. 14 meeting.
Mayor Beverly Calder gave Owen a bouquet of flowers and thanked her for her years of service.
Owen has worked for the city since May 2001, starting in public works, planning and legal. After an 18-month maternity leave she returned to the city in December 2003 as city recorder and assistant to the city manager, as well as human resources director.
Owen has been the city’s public works director since the spring of 2006.
Owen said there are a few reasons for her resignation, none of which are negative.
“It was just time for me to make a change,” she said in an interview Wednesday morning.
She said the change in work will benefit her mental and physical health.
“This job comes with a vast amount of responsibility and I just felt like it was time to make a change. I started this job in my 30s, I worked it all of my 40s, and half of my 50s,” Owen said.
She is a grandmother, and she looks forward to having more time to spend with her family.
“I feel really, really confident in the public works department, in the team. They’re going to keep on keeping on,” Owen said. “The team is super talented and educated and dedicated.”
Until her position is filled, City Manager Jonathan Cannon will manage some of Owen’s duties.
