The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality has issued Baker County an $8,400 fine for allegedly removing vinyl flooring that contains asbestos from a county-owned building, without obtaining an asbestos abatement license.
The county has not paid the fine and is appealing the matter, County Commissioner Bruce Nichols said on Thursday, May 6.
Asbestos is a known carcinogen, and its fibers can cause lung cancer, mesothelioma and asbestosis. State law requires that people who remove materials containing asbestos be licensed for that specific type of work.
The case involves work done in August 2020 in preparation for renovations in the building at 2200 Fourth St.
The county bought that structure in August 2020 from New Directions Northwest for $500,000. The 5,000-square-foot building was constructed in 1970.
That building now houses the Baker County Health Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.