Nearly one-third of Baker County voters had returned their ballot as of Wednesday morning, Nov. 2, for the general election.
Ballot return percentage was at 29%, County Clerk Stefanie Kirby said. That didn't include ballots that arrived on Wednesday.
Ballots are due by 8 p.m. on election day, Tuesday, Nov. 8. However, for the first time in a general election (the exemption debuted with this May’s primary election), mailed ballots postmarked on or before Nov. 8 will also be counted if they arrive at the clerk's office within seven business days after the election.
Although that's a new option for voters, Kirby pointed out that the more ballots received by Nov. 8, the more complete the results when the clerk's office releases a report not long after 8 p.m. that day.
Kirby said her office received relatively few postmarked ballots after the primary election in May.
Voters who haven't already mailed their ballot, and who want to ensure their ballot is part of the initial results on election night, should use a drop box or bring their ballot to the clerk's office in the Baker County Courthouse, 1995 Third St.
Kirby said her office mailed ballots to 12,891 eligible voters. That’s a record high for Baker County. Ballots were mailed around Oct. 19.
Voters who don’t return their ballot by mail have multiple options for dropoff sites.
• Baker County Clerk’s Office
1995 Third St., Suite 150
Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Election Day 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
• Drive Up Drop Site
West side of County Courthouse, on Fourth Street
7 days a week, 24 hours a day
Election Day until 8 p.m.
• Community Connection of Baker County
2810 Cedar St.
Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Election Day 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 1:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
• Halfway City Hall
155-B E. Record St.
Monday-Thursday 8 a.m. to noon 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Closed Friday
Election Day 8 a.m. to noon, 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.
• Huntington City Hall
50 E .Adams St.
Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to noon, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Election Day 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
• Richland City Hall
89 Main St.
Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to noon, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Election Day 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
