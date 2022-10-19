Shane Alderson
42 years old, running for Baker County Commissioner, Position 3
My family has called Baker County home since 1935. I currently sit on Baker City Council. My wife Alisha and I love raising our young daughter in this beautiful community surrounded by small town values. My brother Mark and I run our sporting goods store, Baboon Creek Outfitters, on Main Street in Baker City.
Educational background: Wilderness First Responder Certification, Wilderness Medical Associates; Wilderness & Remote First Aid & CPR Certification, American Red Cross; FEMA Incident Command System Certification, Federal Emergency Management Agency; Emergency Medical Technician Certification.
Currently serving as City Councilor on Baker City Council. Former American Red Cross, Health & Safety Instructor and Disaster Relief Volunteer. Former Baker County Search and Rescue Volunteer.
Baker County has many needs and it’ll be especially important to prioritize these needs in the current economic climate. I’d like to see some of this federal aid used for the Sheriff’s department and parole and probation. Other main priorities include mental health services, emergency management, and search and rescue. Additional considerations are municipal projects throughout the county. Crucial projects include the roof repair at the Baker Heritage Museum, continued work at the Hewitt/Holcomb Park in Richland, and road department projects.
• Fire District: This past year we’ve seen dramatic changes to the Baker City Fire Department. The transition to a private ambulance service and reduced fire department staff have emphasized the need for emergency services and personnel. The changes have highlighted the ever-increasing cost to provide these services. After nearly 30 years of discussion, the time has finally come to implement a fire district. A fire district will create the ability to provide full staffing, additional training, and replace aging equipment. This implementation will be my top priority as County Commissioner.
• Housing shortage: Like all of Oregon, Baker County is experiencing a housing crisis. The housing available to the community is not sufficient to meet workforce needs. The cost of housing is so high that residents have been forced to leave the county. This has left our workforce severely depleted. The lack of workforce makes it nearly impossible to bring new industry to the county. Many homeowners have changed rentals into Air Bnb destinations, leaving very few options to residents who rent. This has had a negative impact on our low- and medium-income families and has exacerbated the hardship of many of our most vulnerable citizens. I am not in favor of low-income subsidized housing. As County Commissioner, I will work on programs to incentivize contractors to make it easier to put in needed infrastructure. I will put together a task force with all Baker County cities to understand the many issues contributing to our housing shortage. I will team up with county and city planning departments, housing task force, and economic development to find solutions to this problem.
Baker County is diverse in natural resources from mining and grazing to timber and agriculture. Our topography varies from high mountains to high deserts, creating unique recreational opportunities for locals and tourists alike. Our distinctive culture and heritage are just as attractive as our landscape. This beauty seems to be constantly under threat from bad policies and laws that attack our ability to access public land. Keeping our forests open is vital to fire management and fuel reduction. Without an open forest our outdoor recreation industry would be greatly compromised. In the past, our natural resources created most of our economy. I would like to bring sustainable land use back to Baker County and continue to protect our culture, history, and way of life.
Dan Garrick
Occupation: Builder/General Contractor/ General Manager. I discontinued my license in 2018 to work with a nonprofit organization (Eight Days of Hope) as a Rapid Response Manager. I have since renewed my license and have started building again for a short while. As mentioned earlier I worked for Eight Days of Hope as a Rapid Response Manager responsible for each event from start to finish and overseeing as many as 2000 volunteers per event. I was also the construction Manager for the LALTRC and Executive Director For Hope Community Development.
Age: I am the most experienced candidate at 60.
I served two terms on Baker School District 5J School Board, two years as board chair, while I was chair we had to cut nearly $4 million from the budget due to reduced enrollment. During this time I learned a great deal about governmental budgets and pass through money, general fund money, grant money. I feel I have a pretty good handle on governmental budgets, but I am sure I will learn even more as Commission Chair.
I worked with other board members and administration to help make Baker Web Academy a reality. Served on the Baker Fairgrounds steering committee. Part of citizens group that weeded out corruption in the Eastern Oregon Education Service District. Probably my greatest public service has been working with the Northeast Oregon Compassion Center, helping those in need, loving and serving by using my skills to repair dozens of homes for widows, the poor, and the handicapped.
$6.5 million is a lot of money. Unfortunately any time government does anything it cost two or three times more that it should (Davis Bacon Act) for one reason. Because this money is from the feds I am sure the county will have to pay prevailing wage.
• Road improvements, we have more roads to maintain and repair, roads to straighten so fire trucks can get to residents than the current budget will allow. We have bridges that are in need of repair.
• We have water issues at Holcomb and Hewitt Park that keep some campers from coming back. We need to hook up to city water.
• Building repairs, there several roof projects on county buildings that need replaced.
• Pay off any debt that is accruing interest.
• There will be dozens and dozens of community partners and nonprofits asking for a piece of the pie. The commissioners will just have to prioritize those, and I am sure that many organizations will have to settle for less than they are asking for.
• There may be an opportunity for a new emergency response center using mostly grant money that could become a reality with a small contribution from the county.
• The county is in dire need of software and hardware upgrades throughout the county. Some of them mandated.
County government is to keep our infrastructure in good condition, keep our water safe and working properly, keep the citizens safe, abide by the Constitution of the United States, and work for all the citizens of the county, work with individual cities within the county. This is why I think this money should be used for one-time events or projects that could not be done with current general fund money. There is only approximately $6.5 million available to choose where to use it in the current general fund, half of that is for safety of the citizens Sheriff’s office. That leaves the other half to operate the county including roads, salaries, capital improvements etc. The money must be used wisely. We must hear from the citizens what is important to them, and then make tough decisions. The first $3.25 million is up to current commissioners.
My top two priorities are very short.
1. Bring the spirit and attitude of public service to the position of County Commission chair. To include a Yes answer to the citizens. Instead of government always saying no. Let’s say yes and find a way to make it happen. If it is not illegal, immoral, or in violation of the Constitution, or unethical, let’s try to help the citizenry. I am not naive, I am going into this position with my eyes and ears wide open. I will be working for each and every one of you. I know I can’t please every one of you but I will do my best. Every person will feel respected and listened to even if we don’t agree.
2. Work on ways to bring in more revenue without raising property tax, or bond measures. Baker County commissioners have been doing a good job with our money, we need to be able to use our resources in the county to replace our PILT (payment in lieu of taxes, a federal program) money. Along with this I see a need to create a voter-approved fund to equal one year’s PILT money that cannot be used for anything but to replace PILT funds when the feds decide they can’t keep paying. This must be done without asking property owners to help pay for it. This may take a little while to solve, we have great leaders and thinkers in this county we can do it.
I don’t think I can name just one thing that makes Baker County special. So here goes my list. There is something for everyone that is what makes Baker County special to me. We have small and medium size towns, we have outdoor recreation, we have arts, and festivals, rodeos, we have lots of eating choices, and you can’t beat the mountain views, the Oregon Trail, history galore, natural resources, some of the best hunting and fishing in the state, a good school system, BTI. I could just keep on going, but the best thing about Baker County is the people that live here. Yes we all have issues, but by far and away the friendliest group of cowboys, tech folks, old folks, young folks, white collar, blue collar, maybe even a few rednecks, artists all make up this place we call home, and what a special place it is.
I will stick to just one problem that I would like to address. This problem is drug abuse, drug use, and dealing drugs. These things all lead to destruction. Users have to steal from others to keep up their habit. This creates a burden on the police and the jail or prison system. It destroys families, if you don’t believe me ask someone who had a family member who was a user. Drugs put a financial and personnel burden on nonprofits to keep up with treatment and counselling. I don’t think you can name me one thing good about illegal drugs that is if there is such a thing in Oregon any more. I have the answer come and ask me what it is some time.
