Question 1: Biographical information: Name, age, occupation, educational background, etc.
Christina Witham, 52
Owner at Oregon Sign Company, LLC
Graduated BHS
Question 2: Current or past political or public service experience:
No past political office.
I have worked extensively with local groups on the Blue Mountain Forest Plan Revision to retain public access to our county, WWNF and other public roads, lands and natural resources for now and for future generations.
I served as President, Vice President and other chairs in past years as a member of Soroptimist International of Baker County.
Question 3: What are your thoughts about the current discussion between commissioners and Baker City regarding ambulance service, in particular the possibility of asking voters to approve a property tax levy to raise revenue for the service?
I believe that Baker County is doing their best to find a resolution to this unfortunate situation. Coming from a business background, I don’t see how a city can run in the red for multiple years, depend on outside sources for funding, not change up the business plan/budget/accounting and expect to be rescued at the last minute as the city appears to have done. When an RFP goes out to ambulance services, we know that they have to meet or exceed the current expectations asked of the BCFD ambulance service. An ambulance service can be profitable and we do not know at this time if a tax levy will be necessary, I sincerely hope that a tax levy can be avoided but this is an ongoing and ever-changing situation.
Question 4: List and discuss your top 3 goals were you to be elected:
1. Continue to support the progress that has been made on the access issues throughout our public lands and to promote the use of natural resources.
A healthy forest equals a healthy community. We need to keep our “open” forest open and accessible for all uses of our natural resources. Timber harvesting and grazing will not only create revenue but decrease fuel loads that lead to devastating forest fires. We need access to fight fires, access to grazing allotments, mining claims, hiking trails, huckleberry and mushroom patches, firewood cutting, recreation and peace of mind to name a few. We know that our military veterans benefit from having access and we definitely need to unlock locked gates.
2. Building a stronger economy for businesses, ranchers, communities and families.
Supporting each and every one of our rural communities is first and foremost. Each of our small communities throughout the county has unique challenges and needs that have to be addressed. Identifying the voids in our economy from the bottom up would help to rise up small business, give ranchers better options, higher employment rates and healthier families. I encourage the idea of a beef kill/processing plant introduced to me by Bill and Dawn Simpson of Elkhorn Custom Meats. We have to make sure that ranchers have water and any other resources needed to produce. Support our downtowns and small businesses by shopping local. Sell local, buy local and we all thrive.
3. Listening and coming to you with a common sense approach.
I am here for you, I am your voice, I will listen. I know that I will need to come alongside, learn and then support our county employees and I am looking forward to it. Our nation as a whole is divided, our state is divided and we, as Baker County, need to stay united. We need to talk to our neighbors as close to middle ground as possible. We need to solve issues and come together in order to be stronger, better together.
