Question 1: Biographical information: Name, age, occupation, educational background, etc.
Kody Justus
Age: 51
Occupation: Cattle rancher
Educational background: Graduated Baker High School 1989; Future Farmers of America leadership; Department of Public Standards and Training; Basic Corrections at Western Oregon University at Monmouth; American Lands Council Seminar with Utah State Representative Ken Ivory on the transfer of public lands; Attorney Fred Kelly Grant’s Coordination seminar 101.
Occupational background: 1989-92 US Army, served in Germany and Kuwait; former correctional officer; former state brand inspector; ranch operations including, management, budgeting, hiring, and ownership.
Question 2: Current or past political or public service experience:
Previous elected Precinct Committee Person; Previous Vice-Chair of Baker County Republican Party; Previous Baker County Natural Resource Advisory Committee member; Member of Forest Access for All; and Member/Volunteer Agape Christian Center.
Question 3: What are your thoughts about the current discussion between commissioners and Baker City regarding ambulance service, in particular the possibility of asking voters to approve a property tax levy to raise revenue for the service?
My thoughts about the current discussion between commissioners and Baker City regarding ambulance service is as follows:
My understanding is that Baker City has $800,000 of expenses attributed to the ambulance service in the current year and $900,000 in receipts from ambulance billings. That includes money from the county. In essence, the ambulance service is running at a net zero or breaking even. The city manager has made projections, that because of population growth, the increase in call volume will require the city to hire three more staff and buy an additional ambulance, thus creating a million-dollar shortfall. This estimation seems unrealistic considering our housing constraints. The real loser in all this is the city fire department. By discontinuing ambulance service, the Baker City Fire Department will lose six staff because the current EMS staff are crosstrained as firefighters. This move cuts the fire department in half. The fire department will lose the ability to enter burning buildings, essentially making it impossible to stop a fire on Main Street where the buildings are connected.
It is clear to me the city manager is not interested in providing ambulance service. I, personally, would like to see a countywide EMS/Fire District formed. This would allow the fire/EMS crosstraining to continue to be used outside of the city’s management. A tax levy could be assessed to the district and it would have its own board of directors, which would eliminate the current negotiating between two governing bodies. However, that requires time to develop and put on a ballot. To keep the fire department intact, it will require a willingness from Baker City to continue ambulance service past the 9/30/22 deadline they have declared.
Question 4: List and discuss your top 3 goals were you to be elected:
My top 3 goals are as follows:
• Securing individual rights of each person within Baker County. I believe that is the sole reason government exists. In the Declaration of Independence, it is stated that “to secure these rights, governments are instituted.”
• The Baker County budget. Every dollar spent in the county budget was first secured as payment from a private citizen. We need responsible spending and living within our means. What is done individually can be accomplished corporately.
• Transparency within Baker County. Confidence in our governing bodies is at an all time low. The way back is through transparent application of our procedural process. I encourage public involvement at every stage.
