Question 1: Biographical information: Name, age, occupation, educational background, etc.
Occupation: Builder/general contractor. Currently taking a break while campaigning. I am currently not licensed, I discontinued my license in 2018 to work with a nonprofit organization (Eight Days of Hope) as a Rapid Response Manager.
I am the most experienced candidate at age 60.
Educational background: Northwest Nazarene College; Mount Hood Community College; Portland State University (Graduate courses).
My experience: construction manager, for LALTRC. executive director, for Hope Community Development Association; general contractor/general manager, for Moon Meadow Construction; Rapid Response Manager for Eight Days of Hope; executive board member for Eight Days of Hope Disaster relief organization.
Question 2: Current or past political or public service experience:
Served two terms on Baker School District 5J School Board, two years as board chair, while I was chair we had to cut nearly $4 million dollars from the budget due to reduced enrollment. During this time I learned a great deal about governmental budgets and pass through money, general fund money, grant money. I feel I have a pretty good handle on governmental budgets, but I am sure I will learn even more as Commission Chair: I worked with other board members and administration to help make Baker Web Academy a reality. Served on the Baker Fairgrounds steering committee. Part of citizens group that weeded out corruption in the Eastern Oregon Education Service District.
Question 3: What are your thoughts about the current discussion between commissioners and Baker City regarding ambulance service, in particular the possibility of asking voters to approve a property tax levy to raise revenue for the service?
My thoughts are many on this subject, and I will just speak as plain as possible from what knowledge I have obtained since the City Council meeting in which the City Manager revealed how the City has been running in the RED for approximately 10 years and has lost $4.5 million in the last 5 years and is no longer able or willing to offer ambulance service. To keep within my allotted words, I will just list my thoughts.
• The city hired three paramedic firefighters/ambulance workers using grant money that only lasted for three years, now the grant is up and they can’t afford them. I do not believe you should use grant money to hire personnel except for very short-term temporary time. The person you hire should be aware it is temporary.
• You never hear about the lost income that the city lost from inadequate ambulance billing. It could be in the hundreds of thousands. I am not sure anyone knows the exact amount, or if it is recoupable.
• County has been asking for actual numbers for the cost of ambulance service for almost 4 years. Those numbers have been all over place. What the city has ask county to pay has gone from $137,000 to now $750,000 and as of April 20 work session $800,000. That is almost 1/6th of the County’s general fund budget.
I have many other thoughts and ideas that you are welcome to ask me about when you see me, but to stay in my limitations I will share my feelings about the property tax levy. First the county cannot propose a levy until they know what the actual cost are going to be for ambulance service. Since the city is struggling with coming up with that amount the county must go out for an RFP (request for proposal.) This will allow both private ambulance services and the city to submit proposals for their services to include cost over a specified period of time. Once the county knows the cost then they can decide if a tax levy is necessary. The city may not have left the county with any other choice. Meetings are ongoing between city council and commissioners at the time I am writing this response. I am optimistic they can at least work out a 1-year agreement to allow the county more time than Sept. 30 to replace our ambulance service.
Question 4: List and discuss your top 3 goals were you to be elected:
I have told everyone that I do not have any agenda going into my campaign. I don’t owe anyone anything. I have learned a lot about county government and will continue to learn after I am swore in. While campaigning I have seen needs in many areas. I believe our current commissioners do a good job with a lot of complex issues presented to them, the county also has very capable staff.
I do see areas that will require a lot of time. They need to continue receiving the existing attention that they receive now or improve their status on my attention list. First would be natural resources. The following listed items will get my immediate attention.
• Defeating the River Democracy Act. This is a giant land grab by the federal government. It would take thousands of acres around rivers and streams throughout Oregon and 4,700 miles of waterway like Rock Creek, and designate them wild and scenic.
• Access, access, access. We need to keep our forest, and roads, open to all. The county needs to continue to fight the Forest Service and BLM to keep our open forest plan. Baker County is all about outdoor recreation and we want to keep it that way. We need to continue to coordinate with the Forest Service and cities to properly maintain all of the watersheds in Baker County. Baker City’s watershed should have approximately 50 trees per acre depending on size, and we have as many as 1,000 trees per acre. Access also means mining access. Forest Service has had some POOs (plans of operation) since the 1990s that have not been approved. That means they have not been able to access their mining claims to mine for nearly 30 years. Unacceptable from a public service agency. Mining is part of our Baker County heritage. Mining is what started the Baker Valley.
• I will be looking for creative and out of the box ideas to create revenue for the county without taxing citizens. Bring in the smartest, wisest, the senior adults, the young, men, women from all parts of the county, and all walks of life and put our heads together, listen to each other and respect each other. We can do more together than alone. “None of us is as smart as all of us.”
• It appears that one of the top priorities will be to make sure what has been put in place by current commissioners to provide ambulance service is completed. This is assuming that a tax levy is put out to the voters in May of 2023.
• Incremental economic development is another area that I see requiring a good bit of time. We need to continue to support existing small businesses and help with new upstarts. We need to be able keep young families in Baker with family wage income jobs. Our biggest export is our children.
• You can learn more about me and my ideas at www.dg4commissioner.com
