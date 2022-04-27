Question 1: Biographical information: Name, age, occupation, educational background, etc.
Joe Johnson, 33, Baker County Sheriff’s Office Telecommunicator. I am currently enrolled at American Military University for Legal Studies, graduating Summa Cum Laude Summer of 2022.
Question 2: Current or past political or public service experience:
While I was in the Air Force and stationed in Germany, I had the opportunity to serve as a Force Protection Anti-Terrorism manager. This job required me to work with other agencies within the United States Air Force, members from different branches of the United States armed forces, foreign branches of the military, and local jurisdictional entities. While doing this job, I helped pass new policies that protect our troops stationed under the United States armed forces of Europe and Africa, briefed numerous personnel on tasks, current global situations as well as local situations so that we could make the best decisions with the information that we currently had.
Question 3: What are your thoughts about the current discussion between commissioners and Baker City regarding ambulance service, in particular the possibility of asking voters to approve a property tax levy to raise revenue for the service?
The situation with the ambulance service is very disappointing to me. As a current volunteer firefighter and someone who has been volunteering as a firefighter since I was 16, it saddens me to see these jobs be put up on the chopping block as they have. I would say that as elected officials it is the members of the City Council and the County Commissioners’ office to work together to fix this situation the best they can. Both parties need to be willing to openly talk with each other to find a solution that ensures the safety of the people in this county.
There has been talking of possibly bringing in a privatized ambulance service. I think that this would be a mistake, as we could be looking at the same situation down the road when we had to renegotiate a contract with the privatized company.
There has also been talking about raising taxes to help fund the ambulance services. This would be a decision that the county taxpayers should have a voice in. Raising taxes in our current economic climate would be damaging to many families and needs serious thought and consideration from everyone. If we were to ask the taxpayers to pass a levy we would need to look at passing a tax that would be fair to everyone. One thing that concerns me though about asking for a tax from the county, is how the money would actually be spent. Right now the personnel structure at Station 24 is something that you would see from one of the larger fire departments on the west side of the state. I do not feel that our fire department, or that our city and county need or require a chief and three division chiefs. What would be more beneficial for the department and the city as a whole would be using the money that is spent on three admin positions that do not respond to calls full time on more personnel who are firefighter / EMT certified. That would help alleviate the manning issues that we are currently experiencing here in the city and the county.
I think this is a great example of how we cannot afford to kick problems down the road until they can no longer be ignored. Situations that can put the lives of our citizens at risk should not and cannot be ignored as this has been. We need to elect officials who are capable of informing the citizens of these issues, be transparent, and work with other agencies to rectify the situation as quickly and smoothly as possible.
Question 4: List and discuss your top 3 goals were you to be elected:
I hope as a taxpayer and a citizen that the issue with the Ambulance Service Area will be resolved by the time any of us that are running for the Chair position take the office in January. This could not be the case and if it is not resolved this will be one of the first things that are addressed when I am elected. I will work diligently with the city councilors to keep the jobs here in our county and with Station 24. Whether this is looking into having the county take over the ambulance services from Station 24, or looking into a levy to help pay for the ambulance services, with the caveat that the money from the county will only be used on maintaining the EMS services for the county.
The second goal I would like to accomplish would be to reevaluate our county budget and see where we have been spending money, and possibly readjusting where funds are going to more accurately represent what the taxpayers would like their hard-earned tax money to be spent on. I have already looked into the budgets a little bit and have some questions that I would like to ask some of the department heads, or even the current sitting commissioners to ask why funds are being spent on these things when we seem to have issues finding money to pay for services that are necessary to the county.
The third goal I would like to accomplish would be better transparency in our county government. I would like the citizens to know what we are doing, what we are spending money on, and what future plans could be. I think that transparency in the government is paramount. Especially since as elected officials our job is to answer to you the voters of this county. I have heard of people referring to the Commissioner positions as positions of power. I do not agree with this statement, yes there is power, but the power comes from you the people. I think a lot of career politicians forget that and need to remember that they are only in this position because the voters have seen fit to elect them to the position.
If elected I promise to hold myself accountable to you as the people of Baker County and would use all of my experience from the military and from my legal studies degree to work diligently for you the people and make the decisions that the people want, and what would be best for our county. Together we can make this one of the best counties to live, work, raise a family, and retire in. Thank you for all the support so far in my campaign.
