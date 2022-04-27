Question 1: Biographical information: Name, age, occupation, educational background, etc.
Shane Alderson, 42 years old
My family has called Baker County home since 1935. My wife Alisha and I love raising our young daughter in this beautiful community, surrounded by small town values.
My brother Mark and I run our sporting goods store, Baboon Creek Outfitters, on Main Street.
Question 2: Current or past political or public service experience:
Former American Red Cross, Health & Safety Instructor and Disaster Relief Volunteer. Former Baker County Search and Rescue Volunteer.
Currently serving as City Councilor on Baker City Council.
Wilderness First Responder Certification, Wilderness Medical Associates; Wilderness & Remote First Aid & CPR Certification, American Red Cross; FEMA Incident Command System Certification, Federal Emergency Management Agency; Emergency Medical Technician Certification, Blue Mountain Community College.
Question 3: What are your thoughts about the current discussion between commissioners and Baker City regarding ambulance service, in particular the possibility of asking voters to approve a property tax levy to raise revenue for the service?
As a City Councilor, I was shocked to be informed by our City Manager that our ambulance services would no longer be sustainable without city and county taxpayers heavily subsidizing EMS services. I strongly stand by our local firefighters, paramedics, and EMTs. My hope as City Councilor and as County Commissioner would be to retain local services with local staff. These dedicated residents have the best understanding of the unique needs of our county and they are an invaluable part of our community. I believe that at this time an EMS district is our only option to retain local ambulance services.
Question 4: List and discuss your top 3 goals were you to be elected:
• Housing shortage: Like all of Oregon, Baker County is experiencing a housing crisis. The housing available to the community is not sufficient to meet workforce needs. The cost of housing is so high that residents have been forced to leave the county. This has left our workforce severely depleted. The lack of workforce makes it nearly impossible to bring new industry to the county. Many home owners have changed rentals into Air Bnb destinations, leaving very few options to local residents who rent. This has had a negative impact on our low- and medium-income families and has exasperated the hardship of many of our most vulnerable citizens. As County Commissioner, I will advocate to bring affordable workforce housing to Baker County. I will team up with county and city planning departments, housing task force, and economic development to find solutions to this problem. I will promote economic development, small business, and size-appropriate industry.
• Natural resources: I will fight for forest access. Keeping our forests open is vital to fire management and fuel reduction. Without an open forest our outdoor recreation industry would be greatly compromised. In the past, our natural resources created most of our economy. I would like to bring sustainable land use back to Baker County. Growing up in Baker County with the high deserts and forests started this love. I will fight for our mining, grazing, timber, forest access, and recreation.
• Homelessness and addiction: Homelessness and addiction are a growing crisis throughout Oregon. Poor policies passed by our state lawmakers have made it more difficult to address these issues. I will work with our mental health professionals, churches, and faith-based organizations to find solutions to break the cycle of addiction that leads to homelessness. Focusing interventions on this dilemma is an immediate priority for the safety and health of our community.
