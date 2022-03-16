Two of the three Baker County commissioners are still interested in possibly adopting a resolution, promoted by the local group Baker County United, that states, among other things, that “all actions by the federal government and its agents will conform strictly and implicitly with the principles expressed within the United States Constitution, Declaration of Independence, and the Bill of Rights.”
Baker County United submitted the proposed resolution to commissioners in December 2021, with proponents claiming the resolution would stand as a bulwark against what they consider government overreach, notably Oregon Gov. Kate Brown’s executive orders setting mask and vaccine mandates.
The resolution also prohibits the use “of vaccine passports by any Baker County office, board or agent.”
During their regular meeting on Wednesday morning, March 16, Commission Chairman Bill Harvey and Commissioner Mark Bennett voted to have county counsel Kim Mosier review the resolution.
The commission would then schedule a public hearing to solicit comments about the resolution before deciding whether or not to approve it.
Commissioner Bruce Nichols voted against the motion Wednesday, saying he believes the language in the resolution is redundant.
He said he has taken an oath of office multiple times and that the resolution basically reiterates the oath.
“I don’t disagree with the things that are said, I just disagree with the way we are doing this,” Nichols said. “I feel this is redundant and not really necessary. We have law enforcement in this county and we also have a court system, so does the state and so does the federal government.
That’s the system we have and that’s the system we’ve always, sometimes enjoyed, sometimes not, there’s rocky roads there and difficult times,” Nichols said. “But we’ve all survived it.”
Nichols said he opposes vaccine and mask mandates.
He said he is vaccinated against COVID-19, and that he wore a mask in the County Courthouse.
“I usually did it just because, I didn’t agree with it, but all county employees were required to do that,” Nichols said. “And so, I didn’t like wearing it but I did it.”
Nichols said he believes the resolution would in effect make the commission an enforcement agency rather than a legislative body.
“In other words, we cannot enforce those kinds of things,” Nichols said.
Harvey disagreed.
“This proposed resolution has no legal mandates on anything,” Harvey said. “It is stating a position that the county would possibly take as to not enforcing things that inhibit the rights of the citizens of the United States and Baker County.”
Harvey said he appreciates the work that went into the resolution. He said any such resolution needs to be reviewed by county counsel and a public review before possible approval.
“We will let folks see it before we take the vote,” Harvey said.
Public comments
As was the case when commissioners discussed the resolution on Dec. 15, 2021, and on Jan. 12, 2022, several people urged commissioners to approve the resolution.
The version of the resolution that Harvey and Bennett decided to send to Mosier for review is missing one part of the document that Baker County United submitted.
Jake Brown of Halfway, representing Baker County United, said the group deleted the clause that states: “Baker County Commissioners proudly join the Constitutional Sheriffs and Police Officers Association and that the undersigned commissioners do hereby denounce any acts or agencies that promote the aforementioned practices.”
Carrie Matthews of Baker City, another BCU representative, said the group, in urging commissioners to pass the resolution, is asking them to “put your money where your mouth is.”
“How important is this oath to you? We have many resolutions that would be considered redundant but, once again during our conversations, a resolution doesn’t have teeth but it does make a statement,” Matthews said. “You can say the words. But if the words mean nothing, then don’t pass the resolution. If the words do mean something to you, then my recommendation is to pass it.”
Curtis Martin of North Powder said he believes the vast majority of Baker County residents want a truly representative local government.
“I think each one of those resolutions goes back to saying, we want our county to be our main thrust of our government,” Martin said. “Right now, I feel like the way our society is, we’re upside down. Everybody looks toward the federal government as being the supreme authority than the state and the county. That’s exactly opposite of what our founding fathers designed it for.”
Kody Justus addressed the concern about enforcement and the commissioners being a legislative body.
“I don’t think that passing a resolution or what’s being asked is outside of your scope,” Justus said. “So as a legislative body it is your position to provide guidance for law enforcement and give them laws in the county to enforce.”
He said as a legislative body, the commissioners are not totally separated from enforcement.
Dan Freeman encouraged the commissioners to support the resolution.
Speaking in opposition to the resolution, Gary Dielman of Baker City said the right to vote determines who will be the representatives for the county.
“This little, small, tiny group does not represent the people I know in this county,” Dielman said, referring to Baker County United.
Dielman said commissioners should have followed Baker City’s lead and not considered approving the resolution, which Baker County United also sent to City Hall.
The wording
The resolution states that “the following abuses will not be allowed or tolerated within Baker County:
“• Orders restricting citizens from the free exercise of their religion or the right to freely assemble as guaranteed in the 1st Amendment.
“• Orders depriving its citizens of life, liberty or property, without the “due process of law” as guaranteed in the 5th Amendment.
“• Registration of personal firearms under any circumstances as guaranteed under the 2nd Amendment nor the confiscation of firearms without probable cause, due process, and constitutionally compliant warrants issued by a local or state jurisdiction.
“• Inspections of person or property without probable cause nor audits or searches of a citizen’s personal affairs or finances without probable cause, due process and constitutionally compliant warrants issued by a local or state jurisdiction pursuant to the 4th Amendment.
“• No private property including but not limited to mining, timber, and water rights shall be taken for public use without just compensation pursuant to the 5th Amendment.
“• The detainment or search of citizens without probable cause and proper due process compliance, or the informed consent of the citizen pursuant to the 4th Amendment.
“• Arrests with continued incarcerations without charges and complete due process, including, but not limited to public and speedy jury trials, in a court of state or local jurisdiction pursuant to the 5th and 6th Amendment.
“• Domestic utilization of our nation’s military or federal agencies operating under power granted under the laws of war against American citizens pursuant to the 3rd Amendment.
“• Arrest of citizens or seizure of persons or property or any other action in violation of any constitutional provision under the United States constitution by federal law enforcement pursuant to the 5th Amendment.
“• Force, threaten, coerce or deceive, a citizen to receive any medical treatment against their will which is guaranteed in the 13th Amendment.”
