Baker County Commissioner Bruce Nichols on Wednesday, Feb. 16, reintroduced an idea he first broached in November 2021 about spreading some of the duties of the commission chairman to the two other commissioners.
The chairman, a position now held by Bill Harvey, is the lone full-time commissioner and works as the county’s chief administrator.
Nichols and the other commissioner, Mark Bennett, have part-time positions. Nichols’ position is about half-time, and Bennett’s three-quarters time.
Nichols, who was reelected to a four-year term in 2020, said Wednesday, Feb. 16, that he wants the county to look into asking voters to change the commissioners’ roles.
“I want to put more of the responsibilities back to the board of commissioners and reduce the amount that the commission chair has and put it back to the three commissioners rather than just one and rotate that,” Nichols said.
By rotate, Nichols means having the chairman position rotate among the three elected commissioners each year.
County Counsel Kim Mosier told commissioners they have little time to prepare a measure for the May 17 ballot. The filing deadline is March 8.
Harvey asked Mosier whether the commission would need to schedule a public hearing before putting such a measure on the ballot.
“I haven’t seen anything that would require public hearings before putting it on the ballot and then that would be up to you,” Mosier said.
Mosier said the delegation of duties among commissioners was established by a county order when the county, more than a dozen years ago, changed the previous term “county judge” for the chairman position, and replaced “county court” with board of commissioners.
Mosier said she could research the matter and send a memo to commissioners.
Bennett said he doesn’t believe there’s enough time to draft a measure for the May ballot.
“I think that to have a carefully prepared, articulated move to the November ballot that would seem to me to be, that if you’re going to do this, then you do it,” Bennett said.
Nichols said all he was asking for was the legal opinion on whether the changes he suggested could be made.
Christina Witham, who is a candidate to replace Bennett, who is retiring when his four-term term concludes at the end of 2022, asked Nichols why he is proposing, during a year when two of the three commissioner positions are on the ballot, to change commissioners’ duties.
Harvey’s current four-year term also expires at the end of 2022, and, like Bennett, Harvey is not seeking reelection.
Witham and Kody Justus have filed as candidates for Bennett’s position.
The three candidates who have filed so far for Harvey’s position are Joe Johnson, Dan Garrick and Shane Alderson.
“Five people have filed for commissioner seats so far as of today. I don’t see how you can change the seat that they’re running for before they get in there,” Witham said.
Nichols replied that although he first broached the topic in November 2021, the commission did not schedule a work session to continue the discussion.
“We didn’t get that chance to even discuss the possibility so everyone knew what I was attempting to do and the reason why,” Nichols said.
He said he raised the subject again because he wants to give voters a chance to decide whether to distribute tasks more evenly among the three commissioners.
He said he has talked with officials from other counties that use a similar system and like it.
“They say it works much better. It puts more transparency in the hands of the commissioners because they learn more about the whole county because they’re sharing duties more equitably,” Nichols said.
Witham reiterated her concern that Nichols’ proposal, if it comes to pass, would mean she and the other candidates would be vying for a job different than the one they believed they were seeking when they filed.
“That should not happen,” Witham said. “If people are filing for that position, they should get that position as it is. Not changed by the time they get in there.”
That discussion should wait until the two new commissioners are elected, Witham said.
Nichols emphasized that he believes the change he has suggested would improve the relationship among commissioners.
“I think all three commissioners will work better together that way,” he said.
