Phillips 3.jpg
Buy Now

Phillips Reservoir still had a thin ice layer on March 25, 2022. The ice has since melted, but the reservoir remains severely depleted by drought, holding just 10% of its capacity in early April 2022.

 Jayson Jacoby/Baker City Herald

Baker County commissioners on Wednesday, April 6, approved a resolution declaring a drought disaster in the county and asking Gov. Kate Brown and federal officials to follow suit.

Commissioners passed the resolution one day shy of one year since they approved a nearly identical document, on April 7, 2021.

State and federal drought declarations could make county property owners eligible for financial aid and other assistance, and give state water regulators more flexibility in allocating water.

According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, 84% of Baker County is in extreme drought, the second most severe in a four-level rating system, behind only exceptional drought.

A year ago, just 16% of the county was in extreme drought.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.