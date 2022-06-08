The Baker County Board of Commissioners is moving toward replacing the Baker City Fire Department as the ambulance provider for the city and for about two-thirds of the rest of the county.
Commissioners voted unanimously on Wednesday morning, June 8, to accept an advisory committee’s recommendation to choose Metro West Ambulance, a private firm from Hillsboro, to operate ambulances here.
Metro West was one of two private companies that submitted proposals to the county by the June 3 deadline.
Victory EMS of Boise is the other.
Commissioners asked Kim Mosier, the county’s attorney, to prepare a notice of intent to award the contract to Metro West.
Metro West has been in business for 69 years and operates ambulances in seven areas in Oregon, three in Washington and one in California.
Randy Daugherty, a member of the advisory committee that commissioners appointed last month to review proposals, said Metro West “seem confident that they can do it and I don’t know why we would doubt that.”
Mosier said the committee — whose other members included Tony Alexander, Wayne Endersby, Debra Duggan, Pat Sullivan, David Richards, Loran Joseph and Jeanne Peacock — met for about two and a half hours on Monday, June 6 to review the two proposals.
“It was a lot of time spent with the proposals and discussions,” Mosier said.
The county has not publicly released either proposal.
Under Oregon’s Public Records Law, the county can withhold the proposals until the notice of intent to award is finished.
Under Oregon law, the county is responsible for ensuring ambulance service.
Commissioners approved the request for proposals earlier this spring in response to a notice from the Baker City Council, on March 22, that the city, which has operated ambulances since before World War II, intended to curtail the service Sept. 30, 2022.
City Manager Jonathan Cannon told councilors that he doesn’t believe the city can afford to continue operating ambulances because revenue from ambulance billing isn’t keeping pace with the expense.
The City Council decided on May 10 to submit a proposal to the county, but councilors, by a 4-2 vote on May 24, reversed the unanimous decision from two weeks earlier.
During the May 24 meeting, Councilor Dean Guyer suggested the city not send a proposal to the county by the June 3 deadline.
Guyer and councilors Joanna Dixon, Johnny Waggoner Sr. and Kenyon Damschen voted in favor of Guyer’s motion to not respond to the county’s request for proposals.
Mayor Kerry McQuisten and Councilor Shane Alderson voted no. Councilor Jason Spriet was absent May 24.
Guyer said during the meeting that “the city still has the possibility of stepping back into” the ambulance service issue depending on what county commissioners decide after reviewing any proposals they receive.
Now that commissioners have voted to move ahead with awarding a contract with Metro West, it seems likely that the city is no longer a potential candidate to continue operating ambulances.
It’s not clear whether the city will discontinue its service before Sept. 30.
The city’s budget for the fiscal year that starts July 1 calls for reducing staffing in the fire department from 16.25 full-time equivalents in the current fiscal year, to 10.5.
Casey Johnson, a Baker City firefighter/paramedic and president of the local firefighters union, has said the layoffs will significantly reduce the department’s firefighting capacity, particularly in cases where it might be necessary for firefighters to enter a burning building.
In that case, Johnson said, the department would need at least four firefighters, two to go inside and two to serve as backup.
City officials dispute that contention.
In a section that Cannon recently added to the city’s website — www.bakercity.com — the city poses the question, “Will the Fire Department still be able to enter a burning building?”
The answer: “Yes they will. Our skilled Fire Department staff will still be able to enter a burning building to save lives per OSHA regulations and laws, even with the proposed staff model. The proposed staff model actually offers MORE staff on duty to respond to fire calls. The City also has mutual-aid agreements and great partnerships with other departments such as North Powder and Baker Rural Fire Department. They all can assist when we have a larger fire if needed.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.