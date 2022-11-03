The number of COVID-19 cases reported in Baker County during October was the lowest monthly total for the county since April.
The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported 34 cases in the county during October, almost 50% fewer than the 65 cases in September.
October was the fourth straight month with a drop in cases.
There were 121 cases reported in June, 116 in July, and 79 in August.
October’s total of 34 was the fewest since April 2022, when there were 13 cases.
OHA officials say the official case totals underestimate the actual prevalence of COVID-19 because residents who do home tests are not required to report the results.
In Baker County, however, the number of tests reported to OHA has increased over the past three months, from 384 in August, to 503 in September and to 551 in October.
OHA reported one COVID-19-related death in the county during October, on Oct. 24. There have been 61 COVID-19-related deaths in the county during the pandemic, 22 of those happening in 2022.
Neither the state nor the county has released age, gender or other information about recent deaths.
After a monthly record of 646 cases in January 2022 during the omicron surge, Baker County’s case rate plummeted to 230 during February and then dropped even more rapidly during March, when there were 14 cases.
After April’s total of 13 — the fewest since May 2020, the month when Baker County had its first reported case — cases rose to 49 in May and 121 in June.
Vaccination
Since the new bivalent booster dose became available in early September, 491 Baker County residents have had that booster — 6.7% of the county residents who are eligible for it.
That’s slightly below the statewide average of 7.4% of eligible residents receiving the bivalent booster.
