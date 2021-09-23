The Baker County Board of Commissioners approved an emergency declaration on Wednesday, Sept. 22 stating that Gov. Kate Brown’s vaccine mandate for health care workers will leave fire departments in the county unable to handle ambulance and calls and render Saint Alphonsus Medical Center-Baker City unable to provide basic hospital care.
Late in the afternoon, however, Saint Alphonsus Medical Center-Baker CIty issued a press release calling on the county to retract the portion of the declaration regarding the hospital.
"The request was made because the declaration was inaccurate in reference to the hospital, and the hospital was not notified nor asked to participate in any discernment or action as implied by the declaration," according to the press release.
In an email this evening to the Herald, Baker County Commissioner Mark Bennett wrote that the county would revise the declaration.
"Baker County is pleased that the St. Alphonsus Health system is able to handle the staffing needs," Bennett wrote.
The declaration calls on Brown to address the mandate, which sets an Oct. 18 deadline for health care workers, including paramedics and other emergency responders, to either be fully vaccinated or to have an approved medical or religious exception.
“The impending deadline for all healthcare workers to be fully vaccinated by October 18 has led to a series of difficult choices,” Bennett said in a press release. “We can’t head into a situation where there are not enough responders available to handle medical events throughout the county, including those that happen on the highways and interstate. We also cannot accept a situation where the hospital doesn’t have sufficient staffing to provide basic hospital care. Our responsibility is to the health and safety of our community, and we have to come up with options for the inevitable times when accidents or health emergencies will occur.”
Bennett has served as the county’s incident commander throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to commissioners, the state vaccine mandate is causing “significant numbers of the exhausted workforce” in health care to leave their jobs.
Bennett said in an interview on Thursday morning, Sept. 23, that county officials over the past few weeks polled emergency response agencies, including the Baker City Fire Department and the several volunteer rural protection districts that also serve as first responders. These include districts serving the Halfway and Richland areas, Haines and parts of Baker Valley, Sumpter Valley, the Burnt River Valley and Unity, and the Huntington area. Most don’t have ambulances, although the Halfway/Oxbow and Richland areas have a local ambulance service.
Bennett said the county’s conclusion is that, if the vaccination mandate continues on its current schedule, “we are going to be really short of people,” both first responders and hospital staff.
He said he does not believe that a significant number of health care workers will opt for one of the exceptions in lieu of being vaccinated.
Bennett, who is vaccinated and is also a volunteer first responder with the Burnt River district, said the county’s emergency declaration should not be construed as a comment regarding vaccinations.
“We’re not taking a position on the vaccine, we’re just saying, this is the problem,” Bennett said.
According to the Oregon Health Authority (OHA), as of Sept. 5, 68% of licensed health care workers in Baker County were vaccinated. That list includes some workers who aren’t part of the emergency response system, such as dentists and chiropractors.
Casey Johnson, president of the Baker City Firefighters Association union, said in an interview Thursday morning, Sept. 23, that “the OHA has provided exceptions for anyone who has a strong moral or religious opposition to the vaccine. So, right now we’re looking at those options.
“As far as Baker City and other departments I’ve been talking to, everybody’s at the moment looking at those exceptions as a way to hold off termination and hopefully then that gives us time to fight this in court and get the governor’s emergency manager status turned back,” Johnson said. “I still think that vaccines overall are a very good thing, they keep the country healthy, but as far as mandating it goes, we’re in strong opposition to the government telling us what we need to put into our bodies.”
According to OHA guidelines, employees who claim a religious exception must fill out a form “stating that the individual is requesting an exception from the COVID-19 vaccination requirement on the basis of a sincerely held religious belief and including a statement describing the way in which the vaccination requirement conflicts with the religious observance, practice, or belief of the individual.”
Local employers, not officials at the OHA or another state agency, will review and verify both medical and religious exception forms, said Jonathan Modie, a spokesman for OHA.
Medical exceptions must be signed by a medical provider who, according to OHA guidelines, certifies “that the individual has a physical or mental impairment that limits the individual’s ability to receive a COVID-19 vaccination based on a specified medical diagnosis, and that specifies whether the impairment is temporary in nature or permanent.”
There are no such criteria, however, for verifying a religious exception form.
The OHA guidelines state: “There is no specific verification documentation required to request an exception for a sincerely held religious belief.”
