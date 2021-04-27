The Baker County Narcotics Enforcement Team, with help from multiple other agencies, on Monday, April 27 arrested a suspect in the sale of heroin, methamphetamine and fentanyl in Baker County and surrounding areas.
Jacob Kyle Grammon, 25, who police say had recently been staying at 1604 Fourth St. in Baker City, was arrested Monday morning in an Ontario motel room, according to a press release from Lt. Ty Duby of the Baker City Police Department.
The arrest culminated an investigation by the Baker County Narcotics Enforcement Team of drug distribution as well as crimes involving firearms.
During a warrant search of the motel room and a vehicle, police found more than two pounds of what’s suspected to be meth, about three ounces of heroin, and about 1 1/2 ounces of what’s suspected to be fentanyl, along with other items “indicative of narcotics trafficking,” according to the press release.
Police also found a loaded 9 mm handgun in Grammon’s waistband when he was arrested, along with another 9 mm handgun and two AR-15 semiautomatic rifles. One of the rifles had a short barrel and is illegal to possess without federal documentation, according to the press release.
One of the rifles had a 50-round drum magazine.
In addition to the drug charges, Grammon had a statewide felony parole board warrant. The Malheur County District Attorney’s Office and the U.S. Attorney’s Office are reviewing potential additional charges, according to the press release.
The Baker County Narcotics Enforcement Team includes members from the Baker City Police Department and is supported by the Baker County Sheriff’s Office, the Baker County District Attorney’s Office and the Oregon State Police.
