Results from the Baker County Fair.

Market

• Rabbits: Grand Champion, Tyler Myatt; Reserve Gr. Champion, Chase Myatt

• Swine: Grand Champion, Henry Hester; Reserve Gr. Champion, Jake Eskew

• Steer: Grand Champion, Sydney Keller; Reserve Gr. Champion, Kate Norton

• Lamb: Grand Champion, Maggie Stanbro; Reserve Gr. Champion, Tessa Garrick

• Goat: Grand Champion, Colton Luschen; Reserve Gr. Champion, Taylor Johnson

Showmanship

• Poultry: Grand Champion, Julianna Sandberg; Reserve Gr. Champion; Kathleen Nilsen

• Cavy: Grand Champion, Alexander (Xander) Johnson; Reserve Gr. Champion, none

• Rabbits: Grand Champion, Alexis Rupel; Reserve Gr. Champion, Tyler Myatt

• Swine: Grand Champion, Cody Eskew; Reserve Gr. Champion, Jake Eskew

• Steer: Grand Champion, Angelina Tennent; Reserve Gr. Champion, Sydney Keller

• Lamb: Grand Champion, Maggie Stanbro; Reserve Gr. Champion, Logan Neff

• Goat: Grand Champion, Taylor Johnson; Reserve Gr. Champion, Ashtyn Cowan

• Horse: Grand Champion, Kodi Miller; Reserve Gr. Champion, Zack Morrison

