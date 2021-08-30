Baker County Fair results Baker City Herald Aug 30, 2021 16 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Baker City HeraldResults from the Baker County Fair.Market• Rabbits: Grand Champion, Tyler Myatt; Reserve Gr. Champion, Chase Myatt• Swine: Grand Champion, Henry Hester; Reserve Gr. Champion, Jake Eskew• Steer: Grand Champion, Sydney Keller; Reserve Gr. Champion, Kate Norton• Lamb: Grand Champion, Maggie Stanbro; Reserve Gr. Champion, Tessa Garrick• Goat: Grand Champion, Colton Luschen; Reserve Gr. Champion, Taylor JohnsonShowmanshipGet our Daily Headlines newsletterGet our Daily Headlines newsletter• Poultry: Grand Champion, Julianna Sandberg; Reserve Gr. Champion; Kathleen Nilsen• Cavy: Grand Champion, Alexander (Xander) Johnson; Reserve Gr. Champion, none• Rabbits: Grand Champion, Alexis Rupel; Reserve Gr. Champion, Tyler Myatt• Swine: Grand Champion, Cody Eskew; Reserve Gr. Champion, Jake Eskew• Steer: Grand Champion, Angelina Tennent; Reserve Gr. Champion, Sydney Keller• Lamb: Grand Champion, Maggie Stanbro; Reserve Gr. Champion, Logan Neff• Goat: Grand Champion, Taylor Johnson; Reserve Gr. Champion, Ashtyn Cowan• Horse: Grand Champion, Kodi Miller; Reserve Gr. Champion, Zack Morrison Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jobs Garage Sales Real Estate Marketplace Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
