Friday, July 30
8 a.m.
• 4-H/FFA Horse Show (rodeo grounds). Hunt Seat, Trot Over Fences, Hunter Hack, Equitation Over Fences, Showmanship, Trail, & Gaming
• Opening ceremonies, flag salute
• Morning meeting
1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
• Decorate 4-H/FFA club booths (Event Center)
5 p.m.
• Fair clean up
Saturday, July 31
8 a.m.
• Horse Show (rodeo grounds). English Pleasure, English Equitation, Western Pleasure, Western Equitation, Bareback Equitation
Sunday, August 1
1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
• Open Class check in (Event Center)
(No flowers or horticulture; Monday, Aug. 2 only)
• Decorate 4-H/FFA club booths, last chance (Event Center)
• Set up livestock barns
Monday, August 2
8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Set up livestock barns, last chance
8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.
• 4-H Favorite Outfit and Table Setting set up (Event Center)
9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
• Judge 4-H Favorite Outfit & Table Settings (Event Center)
8 a.m. to 11 a.m.
• Open Class flowers and horticulture check in (Event Center)
8 a.m. to noon
• All 4-H/FFA Interview Judging for Static Exhibits (Event Center)
1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
• 4-H Record Books available for viewing only
1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
• Open class and special contests judging
2 p.m. to 7 p.m.
• Vendor set up
Tuesday, August 3
6:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.
• 4-H/FFA Market weigh in (all species) and breeding stock (first come, first serve), no unloading tack
8 a.m. to noon
• 4-H/FFA & Open Class Small Animal check in
8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• Open class sheep check in
Noon
• All animals in place
• Fair opens to the public, concessions and vendors open
• Homegrown sheep interviews
1 p.m.
• 4-H/FFA Small Animal Market Classes
2 p.m.
• Cavy/Rabbit Conformation (Event Center)
3 p.m. to 4 p.m.
• 4-H/FFA Poultry Conformation followed by 4-H/FFA Small Animal Judging Contest (Event Center)
3 p.m. to 4 p.m.
• 4-H Archery Competition (Leo Adler Field)
4 p.m.
• Open Class Small Animal Show (Large Breed Rabbit, Cavy, & Poultry) (Event Center)
• 4-H/FFA Meat Goat, Dairy Cattle & Beef Breeding Classes (respective arenas)
• 4-H/FFA Sheep Breeding Classes followed by Open Class Sheep and Goat Classes (Leo Adler Ring)
• 4-H/FFA Llama and Alpaca Showmanship (Leo Adler Ring)
7 p.m.
• Family Game and Movie Night (grass area)
9 p.m.
• Fair closes to public
Wednesday, August 4
7:30 a.m.
• 4-H/FFA Leader Meeting (Small Meeting Room)
8 a.m.
• 4-H/FFA Exhibitor Meeting (Cockram Arena)
8:30 a.m.
• 4-H/FFA Cavy followed by Rabbit Showmanship (Event Center)
9 a.m.
• Fair opens to the public, concessions and vendors open
9 a.m. to noon
• People’s Choice Booth Contest Voting open all day (Event Center)
• 4-H/FFA Market Swine Conformation: Club Herd (Leo Adler Ring)
• 4-H/FFA Dairy Goat, Market Goat Confirmation (Leo Adler Ring)
10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
• Kids fun zone (Leo Adler Field)
Noon
• 4-H/FFA Market Steer Conformation: Club Herd (Cockram Arena)
1 p.m.
• 4-H/FFA Poultry Showmanship (Event Center)
2 p.m.
• 4-H/FFA Market Sheep Conformation: Club Herd (Leo Adler Ring)
3 p.m.
• 4-H/FFA Small Animal Round Robin (Event Center)
• Watermelon Seed Spitting Contest! (Kids Fun Zone)
4 p.m. to 9 p.m.
• Beer Corral opens
6:30 p.m.
• 4-H/FFA Grand Champion Market Animal Selection: Sheep, Steer, Swine, Goat (Respective Arenas)
7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
• Live music
9 p.m.
• Fair closes to public
Thursday, August 5
7 a.m. to 9 a.m.
• Baker County Fair Board Appreciation Breakfast for 4-H Members and Volunteers
7:30 a.m.
• 4-H/FFA Leader Meeting (Small Meeting Room)
8 a.m.
• 4-H/FFA Exhibitor Meeting (Cockram Arena)
9 a.m.
• Fair opens to the public, concessions and vendors open
• 4-H/FFA Dairy Cattle Showmanship followed by Goats (Respective Arenas)
• 4-H/FFA Swine Showmanship (Leo Adler Ring)
10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
• Kids fun zone (Leo Adler Field)
Noon
• 4-H/FFA Beef Showmanship (Cockram Arena)
1 p.m.
• 4-H/FFA Sheep Showmanship (Leo Adler Ring)
4 p.m. to 9 p.m.
• Beer Corral opens
4:30 p.m.
• Open Class Pee Wee Showmanship
6:30 p.m.
• 4-H/FFA Large Animal Round Robin: swine, sheep, beef, dairy cattle, goat, horse (Cockram Arena)
7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
• Live music
9 p.m.
• Fair closes to the public
Friday, Aug. 6
7:30 a.m.
• 4-H/FFA Leader Meeting (Small Meeting Room)
8:30 a.m.
• 4-H/FFA Exhibitor Meeting followed by Livestock Judging Contest
9 a.m.
• Fair opens to the public, concessions and vendors open
10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Kids fund zone open (Leo Adler Field)
6 p.m.
• 4-H/FFA livestock auction (Cockram Arena)
4 p.m. to 9 p.m.
• Beer Corral opens
9 p.m.
• 2021 Fair closes
• No one in barns or stall areas until Saturday, Aug. 7
Saturday, August 7
9 a.m.
• Clean up and check out
• All 4-H/FFA and Open Class animals and static exhibits released
• All pens, stalls and grounds must be cleaned
9 a.m. to noon
• Open class home arts check out (Event Center)
