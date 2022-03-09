The Baker County Fair Board received an unprecedented financial boost to turn the ideas into reality with its 5-year plan for improvements to the fairgrounds in Baker City.
A $2 million boost, to be specific.
The Oregon Legislature allocated that amount to the Baker County Fair in House Bill 5202.
That’s the 114-page spending bill, approved during the Legislature’s short session that adjourned last week, that allocates tens of millions of dollars for a variety of projects statewide.
“It’s very exciting for the Fair to have this opportunity,” Ron Rowan, chairman of the Fair Board, said on Tuesday, March 8.
Dean Defrees, the Fair Board’s vice chairman, agreed.
“We feel really fortunate to get it, as funding has been so hard to come by,” Defrees said on Tuesday, March 8.
Rowan said the Oregon Fairs Association, which lobbied for House Bill 5202, asked county fair boards to send a list of priorities were they to receive state dollars.
Baker was among several counties that will get money to improve their fairgrounds.
Grant and Harney counties each was allocated $2 million, and Union and Wallowa counties will each receive $1 million.
Rowan said the Baker County Fair Board will have its regular monthly meeting on Tuesday, March 15, at 6 p.m. in the small meeting room at the OSU Extension Service office, 2600 East St., to begin discussing priorities for the unexpected infusion of dollars.
“We’re very excited about it,” he said.
Rowan said the Fair Board’s 5-year master plan, written by LKV Architects of Boise and adopted in 2021, will serve as the starting point for the discussions. The overall goal, he said, is to make the 17.7-acre fairgrounds attractive for a variety of events in addition to mainstays such as the Baker County Fair in early August, and the Baker City Bull and Bronc Riding events in July.
“One of our focuses is to make this facility user friendly to the public, a venue people will want to use,” Rowan said. “Something we can all be proud of.”
He emphasized, though, that the Fair Board needs to confirm whether there are any restrictions on what the county can use the money for before setting priorities based on the master plan.
Among the projects that board members have talked about are replacing the dilapidated green-painted wooden fence around the perimeter of the rodeo grounds, improving the 750-person capacity rodeo grandstand, and fortifying the crow’s nest at the rodeo grounds to better accommodate the large video screen used during the bull and bronc riding competitions.
Defrees pointed out that the Fair Board made structural improvements to the grandstand several years ago, but minor work is needed on supports for stairs at the south end. Another goal is to repaint the grandstand and do other cosmetic work.
Other possible projects include adding more seating, to avoid the need to bring in portable bleachers, and installing restrooms, although the latter would be expensive and have long-term maintenance costs.
Rowan said the Fair Board also is looking at ways to incorporate the former Leo Adler Field, which is no longer used for baseball, into the fairgrounds.
The field is at the northeast corner of the fairgrounds, just south of D Street. The 5-year master plan calls for using part of the former baseball field for RV and regular parking.
The master plan also proposes a new outdoor vendor area and outdoor courtyard on the east side of East Street, north of the Baker County Events Center, the 6,400-square-foot facility in the former National Guard Armory.
Rowan said the Fair Board has talked with Little League officials about moving the painted sign in center field at Leo Adler Field, which honors Leo Adler, Baker County’s beloved philanthropist who died in 1993, to the Baker Sports Complex north of Baker High School.
That facility, which has two baseball and two softball fields, made Leo Adler Field largely superfluous, and its use declined over the years.
Adler’s generosity continues to benefit the fairgrounds along with many other community projects and facilities.
Rowan said the Fair Board received a grant from the Leo Adler Foundation to renovate the floor at the Events Center. He said the Fair Board would like to use some of the state dollars to add insulation to the building.
Defrees said another goal for the Fair Board is to build a new small animal barn, although the Board will need to confirm whether the $2 million can be used for construction as well as improvements to existing structures.
Besides the infrastructure work that the $2 million will make possible, Rowan said Oregon State University officials are beginning to interview candidates to serve as fair manager.
The former manager, Angie Turner, left the position during the summer of 2020.
