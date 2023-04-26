For the first time in several months, Baker County’s average gas price dipped below the Oregon average.
Albeit barely.
On Monday, April 24, Baker County’s average price for a gallon of regular unleaded was $4.08.
Oregon’s average that day was $4.09.
(Baker City’s average was slightly higher, at $4.10.)
For much of the winter, Baker County had the highest average price among Oregon’s 36 counties. At times the county’s average price was between 27 and 32 cents higher than any other county.
On Dec. 22, Baker County’s average price was $4.58 — 79 cents more per gallon than the state average, and 5 cents more than the runner-up, Curry County.
But since early January, Baker County’s average price has dropped, while the Oregon average has risen.
On Monday, Baker County’s average was lower than 15 counties. Wallowa County had the highest average, at $4.36. Multnomah County, the state’s most populous, was at $4.23.
Other counties in Northeastern Oregon had lower prices than Baker County, including Grant ($4.03), Malheur ($3.97) and Umatilla ($3.86). Union County’s average was the same as Baker County’s, at $4.08.
