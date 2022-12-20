Baker County has the highest average gasoline price among Oregon’s 36 counties.
Baker County had been number two on that list for some time, but it recently replaced Curry County, in the state’s southwest corner.
On Tuesday, Dec. 20, Baker County’s average price for a gallon of regular unleaded was $4.62, according to the AAA auto club.
Curry County had the second-highest average price, at $4.55.
On Dec. 7, Curry County had the highest average price at $4.87, while Baker County was second at $4.70.
Gas prices have dropped much faster both statewide and nationally over the past month.
In Oregon, the average price has dipped over the past month from $4.64 to $3.83 — 81 cents per gallon.
In Baker County, meanwhile, the price has dropped by 18 cents.
Oregon’s lowest average price is $3.49, in Benton, Linn and Lincoln counties.
Prices have dropped faster recently in counties that border Baker County.
On Dec. 7, Wallowa County’s average price was $4.64, and Union County’s was $4.61.
On Dec. 20 Wallowa County’s average was $4.31, down 33 cents, and Union County’s was $4.37, down 24 cents.
Baker County’s average has dropped by 8 cents during that period.
The difference in prices is much more dramatic between Baker and several other counties east of the Cascades.
• Malheur, $3.83 — 79 cents less than Baker County.
• Grant County, $3.99 — 63 cents less.
• Umatilla County, $3.83 — 79 cents less.
• Harney County, $3.86 — 76 cents less.
• Morrow County, $3.77 — 85 cents less.
• Crook County, $3.90 — 72 cents less.
• Deschutes, $3.79 — 83 cents less.
• Lake, $4.08 — 54 cents less.
