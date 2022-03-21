The mountains and canyons that add beauty and variety to Baker County’s landscape also pose obstacles for the people who respond to emergencies ranging from missing hunters to car crashes to wildfires.
The county’s rumpled topography creates “dead spots” where the radio signals that link emergency responders can’t always reach, Sheriff Travis Ash said.
But a recent influx of federal and state government dollars will help to strengthen that electronic connection.
Baker County has received $280,000 in three separate grants to install new radio repeaters on 10 mountaintop sites, and to replace the outdated radio consoles at the Baker County Consolidated Dispatch Center at the Sheriff’s Office, Ash said.
Dispatchers there communicate with officers from the Sheriff’s Office and Baker City Police Department, as well as with the county’s many volunteer fire protection districts.
Oregon State Police and federal agencies including the Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management have their own radio networks, but those agencies can also use the county’s system if needed, Ash said.
The largest, and most recent, grant is $190,000 included in the final funding package from Congress for the 2022 fiscal year.
President Joe Biden signed the bill into law on March 15.
“The Sheriff’s Office appreciates this opportunity which will allow us to update radio infrastructure, improving communications among first responders (EMS, fire, and law enforcement) and also with the dispatch center,” Ash said. “These upgrades will not only increase officer safety, but will also enhance the services provided to those we serve throughout our community. This project will truly be a benefit to all.”
Combined with $60,000 from the Oregon State Fire Marshal’s Office, money that the Greater Bowen Valley Fire Protection District applied for, and $30,000 from the federal Department of Homeland Security, the $190,000 should be sufficient to replace the repeaters at all 10 sites, said Chris Galiszewski, chief for the Bowen Valley district and the Sheriff’s Office’s radio technician.
Several of the mountains have two repeaters — one for fire districts and one for law enforcement.
Ash said the new repeaters should improve radio signal coverage in the county, although some dead spots likely will remain.
Work on the repeaters will start when the snow melts enough to allow access to the sites, Galiszewski said.
The county will also replace the radio consoles that dispatchers use to communicate with emergency responders, Ash said.
Those consoles, which date to 2005, are increasingly troublesome because parts are harder to come by, he said.
The Sheriff’s Office has not ordered new consoles and there is no firm timeline for that part of the project.
