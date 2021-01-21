Baker County has recovered most of the jobs it lost early in the COVID-19 pandemic, but the county’s unemployment rate, driven by continuing struggles in the restaurant and hospitality industry, remains higher than it was for the years 2017, 2018 and 2019.
That three-year period marked the lowest jobless rates for the county since the Oregon Employment Department started tracking that statistic in 1990.
The annual seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for the county was 5.5% in 2017, 5.3% in 2018 and 4.6% — a record low annual rate — in 2019.
In December 2019 the monthly jobless rate reached an all-time low of 3.8%.
The rate rose slightly, to 4.1%, for the first three months of 2020.
Then the pandemic started.
Its effects were almost immediate.
In April the county’s jobless rate more than tripled, to 13%. That was higher than in any month during the national recession that started in 2008 and persisted in Baker County for four years.
The county’s annual jobless rate ranged from 10.3% to 10.9% for the period 2009-12.
Starting in 2013 the county’s jobless rate declined for each of the next seven years, reaching the record-low of 4.6% in 2019.
As the spring of 2020 progressed, with many local businesses remaining closed or subject to state-mandated restrictions, Baker County’s jobless rate peaked in May at 13.2%.
The county’s number of private, nonfarm jobs followed a similar trajectory.
There were 4,210 private, nonfarm jobs in March 2020 — the most ever during that month, according to Oregon Employment Department records.
The pandemic’s effect was most acute in April, when the number of private jobs plummeted to 3,910, a decline of 7.1%.
But private, nonfarm jobs rose to 4,050 in May — a 3.6% jump.
The number of jobs in Baker County then increased in five of the next six months. The one exception was September 2020, when the county’s private, nonfarm workforce dropped slightly, from 4,350 to 4,330.
Jeff Nelson, Baker County business adviser with Blue Mountain Community College’s Small Business Development Center, said he was a bit surprised at how many jobs the county has recovered since last spring.
“Baker’s doing very well,” Nelson said.
An obvious exception to that assessment, Nelson said, is the leisure and hospitality industry, which has endured long periods of severe restrictions, including the current ban on indoor dining at restaurants.
Restaurants and bars have been limited to takeout, delivery or outdoor dining — the latter not especially feasible in midwinter given Baker County’s climate — for all but two weeks since early December.
In a December 2020 report, Christopher Rich, Eastern Oregon regional economist for the Employment Department, wrote that “leisure and hospitality has taken the brunt of the impact. The industry remains below seasonal expectations and below recovery as it rides an operational roller coaster.”
As of November 2020 — December statistics will be available next week — the number of leisure and hospitality jobs in Baker County was 600. That’s 20 fewer than in November 2019.
Rich said in an interview on Wednesday, Jan. 20, that he expects the December report will show a decline in leisure and hospitality jobs in the county, and a resulting increase from November’s 5.9% jobless rate.
The December figures will reflect effects of the ban on indoor dining, Rich said.
Bryan Tweit, the county’s economic developer, wrote in an email to the Herald that some local restaurant workers have moved to Idaho, where restaurants are not restricted as much as in Oregon.
“I think we will have a hard time getting those people back into the workforce locally when we get to open completely,” Tweit wrote.
Manufacturing jobs have actually increased over the past year, with 590 in Baker County in November 2020, compared with 560 in November 2019.
Nelson pointed out that the county’s larger manufacturing employers, including Behlen Mfg. Inc., Marvin Wood Products and Ash Grove Cement, are not subject to the restrictions that the state has imposed on restaurants and some other retail businesses.
Manufacturing firms have also avoided COVID-19 outbreaks, which have affected similar businesses in many other counties.
No Baker County manufacturing company has had an outbreak, according to the Oregon Health Authority.
Nelson said he’s talked with several local business owners who have job vacancies but are struggling to fill them.
