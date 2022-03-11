A trial has been set for May for a Baker County man arrested more than two years ago on charges that he sexually abused a child.
But Bill David Gonyer, 75, is undergoing treatment for cancer and it’s not clear whether he will be physically able to attend a trial.
Gonyer’s attorney, Damien Yervasi of Baker City, wrote in an email to the Baker City Herald on Thursday, March 10, that “it’s hard to tell at this point” whether Gonyer could participate.
“It all depends on how he’s doing between now and then,” Yervasi wrote.
Baker County District Attorney Greg Baxter said on Thursday, March 10, that he will be prepared for a trial in May, but that he’s aware of Gonyer’s medical situation.
“I know Mr. Gonyer is ill and is getting treatment,” Baxter said.
Gonyer, who lived on Stices Gulch Road about 12 miles south of Baker City, was initially arrested on Dec. 28, 2019, in Ada County, Idaho, where he was receiving medical care. He was extradited to Baker County in early January 2020 and was held at the Baker County Jail until December 2020, when Judge Thomas B. Powers granted a motion from Yervasi to grant Gonyer a conditional release so he could get medical treatment at the Boise VA Hospital and other facilities.
Gonyer lived in a motel in Baker City during 2021, but he was required to wear an ankle monitor that allows police to monitor his movements.
Gonyer is still required to wear that ankle monitor, Baxter said.
Gonyer originally was indicted on several crimes related to the sexual assault of a girl younger than 14 who was known to him:
• Five counts of first-degree sexual abuse, a Class B felony.
• Two counts of second-degree sexual abuse, a Class C felony.
• Six counts of third-degree sexual abuse, a Class A misdemeanor.
• Two counts of second-degree unlawful sexual penetration, a Class B felony.
• Two counts of contributing to the sexual abuse of a minor, a Class A misdemeanor.
• One count of first-degree rape, a Class A felony.
• One count of second-degree rape, a Class B felony.
• One count of third-degree rape, a Class C felony.
• One count of luring a minor, a Class C felony.
• One count of using a child in a display of sexually explicit conduct, a Class A felony.
• Six counts of felon in possession of a firearm, a Class C felony.
In February 2021 several other charges were added, including four counts of first-degree encouraging child sexual abuse and four counts of second-degree encouraging child sexual abuse. Those charges are related to child pornography discovered on Gonyer’s computer during the course of the investigation, Baxter said.
The pornography doesn’t involve the child who is Gonyer’s alleged victim in the other incidents, which police said happened between May 1, 2019, and Dec. 20, 2019.
Gonyer is accused of 15 separate crimes that carry mandatory minimum sentences upon conviction in Oregon. A first-degree sexual abuse conviction, of which Gonyer faces five counts, carries a mandatory minimum 75-month (6 years, 3 months) sentence; second-degree unlawful sexual penetration (two counts), 75 months; first-degree rape (one count), 100 months (8 years, 4 months); second-degree rape (one count), 75 months; first-degree sodomy (one count), 100 months; second-degree sodomy (one count), 75 months; and using a child in display of sexually explicit conduct, one count, 75 months.
Gonyer is a registered sex offender. He was convicted of the felony crime of sexual abuse in Clackamas County in 1999. Gonyer, who was living at Gladstone at the time, was sentenced to 75 months in prison after pleading guilty to one count of first-degree sexual abuse involving a girl younger than 14, court documents state. That crime took place in February 1998.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.