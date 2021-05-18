Baker School District voters appear to be approving a $4 million bond for school improvements. In unofficial results from the Baker County Clerk's Office, the measure had 2,401 yes votes and 2,219 no votes.
"If this is the way it turns out, obviously we're excited about the opportunity to put this investment into our infrastructure that will serve our children for decades to come," said Mark Witty, Baker School DIstrict superintendent. "I want to believe it. It's been a long time."
Voters haven't approved a bond measure for the school district since 1948.
The district would add the $4 million from the levy to a $4 million state grant and $4 million from the district's capital budget for a total $12 million project. The money would pay to replace heating, cooling and ventilation systems in all schools, as well as upgrade security systems. The district would also build a cafeteria/kitchen at Baker Middle School, the only school that lacks such a facility.
In the one contested race for the Baker School Board, Jessica Dougherty has 1,760 votes to Koby Myer's 1,669 votes.
In a measure for Halfway voters, who are deciding whether to allow marijuana businesses within the city limits, voters are rejecting the measure, with 83 no votes and 36 yes votes.
In a countywide measure, a strong majority voted to require Baker County commissioners to meet three times per year to discuss a proposal to include 18 Oregon counties, including Baker, as part of Idaho. For the state border to actually move, however, would require the approval of both the Oregon and Idaho legislatures, and of Congress. The measure received 3,064 yes votes and 2,307 no votes.
The measure requires commissioners “to discuss how to promote the interests of Baker County in any negotiations regarding relocating the state borders of Idaho to include Baker County,” according to the ballot title.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.