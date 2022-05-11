Baker County Sheriff Travis Ash sees a troubling trend with wolves attacking cattle east of Baker County.
And although Ash’s duties don’t include managing wolves or other wildlife, he hopes the agency that is responsible will work with ranchers to curb the recent series of attacks, potentially including killing some wolves or authorizing ranchers to do so.
The agency in charge of such matters is the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW).
Agency biologists have determined in the past week that wolves from the Cornucopia pack had killed one calf and injured two others north of Richland, and that wolves from the Keating pack injured a calf in the Skinner Road area of the Keating Valley.
The calf that died was likely attacked on May 4, according to an ODFW report. The calf weighed about 225 pounds.
The two calves in the Richland area that survived were injured about two weeks before the May 5 investigation. One calf weighs about 75 pounds, the other about 100 pounds.
The other injured calf, in the Keating Valley about 15 miles west of Richland, was found by its owner while moving cattle in a 1,000-acre public land grazing allotment on the morning of May 7.
According to an ODFW report that confirmed wolves were responsible, the calf, which was six weeks old and weighed about 125 pounds, was injured about two weeks earlier.
More recently, the Sheriff’s Office received a report at 9:45 a.m. on Monday, May 9, of another possible wolf depredation north of Richland.
Justin Primus, a wildlife biologist at the ODFW’s Baker City office, said he examined three wounded calves on a Bureau of Land Management grazing allotment on Monday. The site was about half a mile from where the carcass of the dead calf was found on May 5.
Primus said on Tuesday, May 10, that the official ODFW report on the latest incident probably won’t be released until Wednesday, May 11, after press time for the May 12 issue of the Baker City Herald.
Ash, who also saw the injured calves, said on Tuesday, May 10, that two calves likely will survive but a third, which had a larger wound, probably would be euthanized.
He said that calf had a hole in its hindquarters about the size of a fist.
Ash said the tooth scrapes he saw on the injured calves were similar to marks on other cattle that were confirmed by ODFW as having been attacked by wolves.
Ash said he thinks ODFW should allow biologists who examine injured or dead livestock to determine officially on site whether or not wolves were responsible. Instead, Primus and other biologists forward their reports, and preliminary findings, to ODFW’s state wolf coordinator, Roblyn Brown, who works at the agency’s La Grande office. Official findings typically are released, and published on ODFW’s website, within a few days.
Ash said the current situation in Baker County — and in particular in the area north of Richland — reminds him of what happened in other parts of the county in the past.
During the spring of 2018, for instance, wolves from the Pine Creek pack (which no longer exists) attacked cattle repeatedly in the low hills country southeast of Halfway, killing four and injuring at least seven.
“We see this typically in the spring when ranchers start turning out on private pastures and BLM allotments,” Ash said. “We need ODFW to manage the wolves by the (state wolf management) plan. If they start this chronic targeting of cattle they need to work with the ranchers and deal with this problem.”
More recently, during the summer and early fall of 2021, wolves from the Lookout Mountain pack, north of Durkee Valley, killed at least nine head of cattle and injured three others.
In response, ODFW killed eight of the 11 wolves from the pack, including its breeding male.
“I really don’t want to see a similar situation in Richland or Keating,” Ash said. “I am worried about it.”
Primus said he hasn’t seen any evidence that anything, besides the cattle themselves, is attracting wolves to the area north of Richland, such as a pit where ranchers are actively leaving carcasses.
He said wolves from the Cornucopia pack, which ODFW believes consists of five wolves, has been staying in that area for the past few months.
With their natural prey base of deer and elk beginning to move into higher elevations as the snow recedes, cattle, and calves in particular, become the “easiest thing on the landscape to catch,” Primus said.
That could remain the case until deer start having fawns, and elk bear calves, which will start in a couple weeks, he said.
In the meantime, Ash hopes ODFW will either consider killing some wolves or giving a rancher a permit to kill wolves. That happened earlier this month in Wallowa County, where a rancher shot and killed one wolf from the Chesnimnus pack. Wolves from that pack attacked cattle at least four times the last week of April, according to ODFW.
Under Oregon’s wolf plan, ODFW can give kill permits to a rancher if wolves from a specific pack were implicated in at least two attacks within a nine-month period. The permit in Wallowa County allows the rancher to kill up to two wolves before the permit expires May 24.
Which wolves?
Both Ash and Primus said at least a couple ranchers in the Richland area have reported recently seeing three gray-colored wolves that don’t have tracking collars.
Primus said ODFW has not documented gray, uncollared wolves as part of the Cornucopia pack.
He said the alpha female of the pack is collared, and data from the collar show no evidence that she went to a den this spring to have pups.
When a female has a litter of pups it’s usually easy to confirm, even without seeing the pups, because the mother spends long periods of time in one location, which is the den, Primus said.
ODFW biologists had not expected the Cornucopia pack to produce pups this year since the pack does not have a documented breeding male.
(1) comment
Good comments by Ash. And the other thing is that ODFW, namely Brian and Justin have made their pro-wolf stance clear to ranchers that have had to deal with depredation. They do everything they can to lay the blame on the rancher. And I don't believe they have to write a "permit" to shoot wolves that are in your cattle. I don't believe as a cattle rancher I have to get a permit from them. I am pretty sure our Constitution gives us the right to use lethal force to defend our home and property and lively hood. I think when it ends up in court, the Constitution prevails. We have too much government, plain and simple. Close this local ODFW office down in Baker as they no longer serve the people anyhow.
