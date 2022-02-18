A Baker County Sheriff’s Office sergeant found the body of a Baker City man near Interstate 84 Tuesday afternoon, Feb. 15, about two days after the man’s brother reported him missing.
The body of Andrew Levi Myers, 44, of 2970 Walnut St. No. 4, was in a grassy area near the eastbound onramp at the North Baker City freeway interchange.
There is no indication of foul play and the death doesn’t appear suspicious, Sheriff Travis Ash said.
Myers’ brother had reported him missing about 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 13, said Sgt. Wayne Chastain of the Baker City Police Department.
Myers’ brother hadn’t seen Andrew for about three days, which was an unusually long period, and when he went to Andrew’s apartment to check on him, Andrew wasn’t there.
Two days earlier, on the afternoon of Friday, Feb. 11, Sgt. Eric Colton of the Sheriff’s Office had seen Myers walking on North Cedar Road near the A Frame trailer park and the freeway, Ash said.
Chastain said at least one other person also saw a man, who they believed was Myers, in that area about an hour after Colton did.
Ash said a possible ping from Myers’ cellphone on Monday, Feb. 14, gave a location in an area that included the North Baker freeway interchange.
Colton was driving in that area the next day when he found Myers’ body, Ash said.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Did you like what you just read? Consider subscribing
Start for as little as $8.25/mth
Receive our top stories in your inbox each morning.
Breaking news as it develops, sent straight to your inbox
Start your day with the top headlines
An independent source of exclusive news and insight about state government delivered conveniently by email each Friday to subscribers.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.