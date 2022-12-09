Baker County Commissioners on Wednesday, Dec. 7 discussed possible uses for the county’s initial share of the money Oregon will receive through the settlement of a national lawsuit against four companies for their role in the opioid crisis.

Oregon will receive about $325 million over the next 18 years, 55% of which will go to cities and counties.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.