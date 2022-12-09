Baker County Commissioners on Wednesday, Dec. 7 discussed possible uses for the county’s initial share of the money Oregon will receive through the settlement of a national lawsuit against four companies for their role in the opioid crisis.
Oregon will receive about $325 million over the next 18 years, 55% of which will go to cities and counties.
County counsel Kim Mosier told commissioners earlier this fall that the county will receive annual payments of $30,000 to $35,000.
Heidi Martin, executive assistant to the commissioners, said Wednesday that the county has received $28,000, and is expecting another $64,000 this month, and then an additional $30,000 before Jan. 20.
On Wednesday commissioners agreed to have the county buy a vehicle for the juvenile department’s work crew, and to pursue a training partnership between the health department and the sheriff’s office.
The county will use opioid settlement money to buy a 2022 Ford Explorer from Legacy Ford of La Grande for $49,865.
Meghan Chancey, director of the health department, said the department is working on a proposal with the sheriff’s office to do training about opioid abuse.
“The sheriff’s office wanted to do trainings for law enforcement and first responders, and then the health department was working towards trainings for schools,” Chancey said.
The county also plans to buy a handheld device that can detect narcotics in mail coming into or going out of the Baker County Jail.
Watermaster’s office update
Assistant watermasters Luke Albert and Luke Sells told commissioners that the water resources department, which is part of a state agency, has moved to the former Oregon State Police building at Pocahontas Road and 10th Street.
Albert and Sells said one of the department’s tasks is to inspect 76 irrigation dams in the county. Dams are inspected every three to five years.
Albert said the county had a good irrigation year thanks to wet weather in May and early June.
“We had an overall good year,” Albert said. “People were kind of nervous but I think we ended up having a great year.”
Commission chairman Bill Harvey asked how things are looking now, entering the winter.
Albert said the early snowpack is above average and the county’s situation is promising for next year’s water supply.
In other business, commissioners approved
the purchase of a 2019 Ford Ranger SuperCrew pickup truck, from Baker City
Auto Ranch for $36,000, for the water resources department.
