Rick Gloria, the veterans service officer for Baker County, gave county commissioners an update on his efforts to ensure the county’s approximately 2,000 military veterans are receiving all the benefits to which they’re entitled.
Gloria has been helping veterans in the county since October 2014.
He told commissioners during their meeting Wednesday, Jan. 18 that he is currently working with 1,591 veterans or spouses of veterans — nearly 10% of the county’s population.
“Every day is different. Every veteran that I deal with is different,” Gloria said. “My job here is to work with them, understand them, understand where they came from, where they served, the different branches, and especially what they endured.”
Many veterans have either physical injuries, such as combat wounds, or less obvious but still detrimental issues such as PTSD, Gloria said.
“My goal is to get every veteran enrolled medically with the VA for medical services so they can get their services at the VA and in the community,” he said.
Gloria, himself a veteran who served 22 years on active duty, told commissioners that a small number of veterans are homeless.
He said is aware of about six homeless veterans in the county now.
In other business Wednesday, commissioners approved the purchase of metal siding from Natural Structures in Baker City for $56,063. The siding is for a new maintenance storage building the road department is constructing in Baker City.
Commissioners also approved the purchase of garage doors for the new building, for $44,340, pending the county receiving money from federal COVID-19 aid. The county is slated to receive $6.5 million over the next two years from the Local Assistance and Tribal Consistency Fund.
Commissioners decided late in 2022 to spend $1,377,500 from that allocation to buy a 70-acre parcel south of Hughes Lane between the Baker Sports Complex and the Powder River.
Commissioners haven’t decided how to use the property, but among the ideas they’ve discussed are building an indoor sports facility and using part of the property as a new location for the Baker County Fairgrounds.
