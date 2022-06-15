With the summer solstice less than a week away, Baker County’s weather continues to be more typical of early spring.
The temperature dipped to 32 degrees on Wednesday morning, June 15, at the Baker City Airport.
Although that was 12 degrees below average for the date, it wasn’t quite a record. The record low for June 15 remains 31 degrees, set in 1945 (record date to 1943).
June 15 was the third straight day with a low in the 30s at the airport, following 35 degrees on June 14 and 37 degrees on June 13.
Daytime temperatures have also been running well below average for the waning days of spring.
The high on Monday, June 13 was 56 degrees. That’s 17 degrees below average, and only one degree above the lowest high temperature for June 13, set in 1981.
So far this year the temperature has exceeded 75 degrees at the airport on just four days — June 9 (81), June 2 (78), May 26 (84) and May 25 (79).
The average high temperature in May was 61.4 degrees — almost 6 degrees below average.
The difference is even more dramatic when the comparison is between this year and 2021.
In May 2021 the temperature topped 75 degrees on nine days.
During the first half of June 2021, the temperature surpassed that threshold on six days, and on four of those days the high was 90 or higher.
Last June was the hottest on record at the airport, with an average high of 84.3 degrees, almost 10 degrees above average. The temperature exceeded 75 degrees on 22 of the 30 days, and went over 90 degrees on 11 days.
The month concluded with a record-setting heatwave, with highs on the last three days of 100, 103 and 100. The 103-degree high on June 29 was the highest on record for June at the airport.
