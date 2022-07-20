Local publisher Jessica Hobson is wading into the fray of Baker County’s summer activities as the county’s newly hired tourism marketing director.
The two-year contract started July 1.
“Just hoping to get tourists to help local vendors and businesses here in town,” Hobson said.
The contract, which Baker County commissioners approved in late May, is for $65,000 per year. Hobson is a contractor, not a county employee.
She replaces Timothy Bishop, who left the position in October 2021 to take a similar job in La Grande. Bishop had been the county’s tourism director for 11 years.
The county’s transient lodging committee, which advises commissioners, recommended Hobson over two other applicants.
Hobson, a Tualatin High School graduate, works in the Churchill School Publishing Library with her husband Christopher, inside the former school turned gallery, hostel, and music venue at 3451 Broadway St. in Baker City.
“We do book publishing, and we have a green screen here in our space that we can use to take pictures of artists, sculptures or paintings to help them put into a portfolio or a book,” Hobson said.
She said that work spurred her interested in marketing.
When she was contracted to handle photography for a local business’ grand opening, she realized she had stumbled on a community need she could fulfill.
“That’s what got me interested in this position, helping local businesses, and it was excellent to be able to capture that event for them,” Hobson said.
Attending events, promoting the entire county
Hobson has had a busy July, stepping into the county’s busy summer schedule.
She said Bishop left her some resources, including contracts and a trove of photos from local events.
“There’s a lot to learn, especially there’s been a lot of events going on,” Hobson said. “I had the Fourth of July, then Miners Jubilee, so I hit the ground running.”
From her own line of work, Hobson already had the cameras, computers and tools she needed for the unique job.
She plans to add to the catalog of images showcasing some of the county’s most scenic spots.
“We have the Hells Canyon Byway, Elkhorn Byway, I’m gonna be working along both of those to capture what’s available,” Hobson said. “The eat, stay, drink, play types of things. A lot of people love Hells Canyon and the Elkhorns.”
She’s composing ads for placement in the AAA and 1859 magazines, and says she’s hoping to put Baker County’s attractions into the minds of even broader audiences. She’s intending to shine more spotlight on local wineries, breweries and distilleries.
“I’m working with the Travel Oregon global sales team, hoping to get some more information where we can reach outside the states, internationally,” she said.
Fishing in Hells Canyon, especially, has some traction in international tourism. The state’s Travel Oregon team is recognized for its “Slightly Exaggerated” campaign, advertisements styled in keeping with Studio Ghibli charm.
“I think focusing on all the towns in the county is a big priority for me,” Hobson said. “Baker City is huge and they do have a lot of help from other people besides myself, I’m going to try to help out smaller communities. Make sure their events and businesses are looked at, get them some good tourist action.”
With her background in visual media, Hobson is hoping to invest in new billboards and deliver the “wow factor” with all her advertising. As a contractor she has obligations to certain design and expense criteria, but otherwise has flexibility in her new role.
The county’s current lodging tax ordinance, which dates to 2006, requires that the county spend 70% of the revenue for tourism marketing — which includes the marketing director and operation of a visitors center in Baker City — and 25% for economic development. The county can keep up to 5% for administrative costs.
The Baker County Chamber of Commerce has the contract for operating the visitors center.
Bryan Tweit is the county’s economic development director.
Hobson will be working public events with her camera, and business owners who want to tap the tourism market can call her at 541-523-5855 to set up an appointment. She has an office at the Visitors Center, 490 Campbell St.
