Chess players from Baker City are heading to compete at the state tournament April 8-9 at the Portland Expo Center.
The regional and state competitions are part of Chess for Success, a program that funds chess clubs in eligible schools where more than 50% of the student population qualifies for free or reduced-price lunch.
This is the third year Chess for Success has been offered in the Baker School District, which offers clubs at Brooklyn Primary (grades 1-3), South Baker Intermediate (grades 4-6) and Baker Middle School (grades 7-8).
The chess program is part of Baker School District’s FridayPlus programming. Chess for Success funds a position for a chess coach, provides boards to all players, T-shirts, supplies, and pays for registration to the regional competition.
Ian Wolfe is the chess coach. The club at each school practices weekly from October to May, with a tournament in June.
Brooklyn has two sessions a week — one for beginners and one for advanced players. Every Friday features an open practice for all ages.
The regional tournament took place Saturday, Feb. 26, in Hermiston.
“I’m really proud of the dedication and commitment these kids have had to the chess program,” Wolfe said. “They chose to get on a bus at 6 a.m. on a Saturday and travel two hours to Hermiston to mostly play against each other.”
Students participating at regionals were:
Baker Middle School
Jacob Burton, Weston Burton, Dallin Stocks, Elias Taylor, Jace Whitford and Christopher Dallstream.
Grades 6-8, Haines
Drew Benjamin
Grades 6-8, South Baker
Joseph Chastain
Grades K-5, South Baker
Jozellynn Barnett, Madison Cooper, Jaxxon Chesterman, Evan Carroll, Layla Sexton, Isabella Moyes
Grades K-5, Brooklyn
Sylvia Rich, Sarah Perini, Obsidian Adams, Jameson Barnett, Charlotte Burrill, Oak Richards
On to state
For the state chess tournament, FridayPlus will provide transportation, lodging and tournament registration fees.
Individuals qualified in grades 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8, plus the Baker Middle School team.
“This is the first time that Baker schools will be represented at the state chess tournament and it’s all due to their dedication to the game,” Wolfe said. “They continue to show growth and progress each time we meet and we’ll be really working hard in the next coming weeks to prepare for state.”
The BMS team heading to state includes Jacob Burton, Weston Burton, Dallin Stocks, Elias Taylor and Jace Whitford. Alternates are Christopher Dallstream and Justin Wolfe.
Individual players who qualified for state are: Sylvia Rich (K-4), Evan Carroll (grade 5), Joseph Chastain (grade 6), Dallin Stocks (grade 7), Elias Taylor (grade 7) and Christopher Dallstream (grade 8).
“Win, lose or draw these kids keep playing with composure and sportsmanship,” Wolfe said. “We’ve got some really great players and I’m lucky to get to coach such a great group of kids.”
About CFS
Chess for Success was founded in 1996, growing out of the Portland Chess Project, which was a pilot program established in the worst-performing schools in Portland.
For the 2021-2022 season, 73 schools are participating in Chess for Success in Oregon and southwest Washington.
The Oregon State Chess Tournament celebrated its 50th year in 2016. The tournament was cancelled in 2020, and held virtually in 2021.
