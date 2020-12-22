A friend who routinely checked in on a Baker City couple found the man and woman both dead in their home Saturday morning, Police Chief Ray Duman said Monday.
The deceased are Wendi Page, 51, and Peter L. Cassinelli IV, 53, who both lived at 2985 Cedar St.
Police were dispatched to the house at about 9:30 a.m. Saturday.
“There were no signs of forced entry and no signs of trauma,” Duman said, noting that Page and Cassinelli both had “severe medical issues.”
Dr. Eric Lamb, Baker County medical examiner, and District Attorney Greg Baxter responded as part of the investigation along with Duman and Baker City Police detectives.
Duman said blood was drawn from both Page and Cassinelli, and will be sent to the state medical lab.
Lamb had “no definitive cause of death” pending test results, Duman said.
“There is nothing to indicate any criminality,” Duman said.
The couple’s friend, whose name Duman declined to release at this time, had last seen Page and Cassinellli between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Dec. 16 and then found them deceased in their home Saturday.
“They had been dead for a period of time,” Duman said.
