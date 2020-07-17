A Baker City couple whose boat capsized at Phillips Reservoir Thursday afternoon made it to shore safely with the help of their personal flotation devices.
Baker County Sheriff’s Dispatch received a report of the overturned boat about 2 p.m. Thursday, said Ashley McClay, Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman. Dale Dodge, 67, and his wife, Winnie Dodge, 66, of 2138 15th St., were not injured in the incident, McClay said.
Baker County Sheriff’s Marine Patrol deputies Wayne Paxton and Tracy Howard were at the lake and the Sheriff’s Office boat was in the water to offer help, McClay said. Undersheriff Jef Van Arsdall also responded along with Parole and Probation Lt. Ryan Downing, who just happened to be in the area.
