Several special events are scheduled this month to mark the opening of the Baker Early Learning Center.
To start, kindergarten teachers will move from the Brooklyn Primary School grounds to the site of the former North Baker School at 2725 Seventh St., on Oct. 5, Superintendent Mark Witty announced in a press release. The teachers will begin comprehensive distance learning with their students on that date.
An official ribbon cutting will take place at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 9.
A family drive-thru event is scheduled the next day, on Saturday, Oct. 10, from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Participating families are asked to drive south on Seventh Street from D Street, then around the school by turning west on B Street, then north on Eighth Street and west again on C Street.
In-person tours are limited because of COVID-19 restrictions, the press release states. More information is available by calling the District Office at 541-524-2260. The celebration continues with a drive-in movie night beginning at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 10 at Baker High School, 2500 E St. A family friendly animated film will be shown.
The Baker Early Learning Center has four preschool classrooms in the remodeled school building’s north wing of the ground floor. There are five kindergarten classrooms in the building’s south wing.
When students return to in-person classes, those attending kindergarten at Brooklyn Primary School will move to the early learning center. Preschool students are tentatively scheduled to begin classes in the building on Nov. 2.
“The BELC is a result of years of collaborative work in the Baker area, and will be a tremendous resource for young families,” Angela Lattin, BELC director, stated in the release.
Sid Johnson & Co. remodeled about 25,000 square feet of the 40,000-square-foot building.
Money to pay for the $2.3 million Baker Early Learning Center improvements came from several sources, including the Baker School District, the state Student Investment Act, Preschool Promise program, and multiple private grants.
