Consumers are creatures of habit, said Cheri Smith, president of Baker Food Co-op.
And she believes shoppers who got out of the habit of coming to the co-op during the pandemic explains the significant drop in customers — even as restrictions ended.
“We kept thinking, ‘it’ll come back, it’ll come’ back,’ ” Smith said. “I’m thinking (customers) got out of the habit of coming to shop here. We want to encourage them to get that habit back.”
Dana Ring, the general manager of the store at 2008 Broadway St., said just 10% of customers are spending $50 or more at the co-op each month. That’s down by roughly one-third this year compared with last.
That trend prompted co-op officials to launch a campaign on July 1 called Save Our Store (S.O.S.), which asks members to pledge to spend at least $75 per month at the store. If more people don’t start consistently shopping there, Ring says, the store will no longer be able to function as a co-op.
“The co-op is absolutely in a critical position,” Ring said. “Operationally, we aren’t sustaining ourselves.”
The campaign aims for 300 to 500 pledges. Smith said 300 pledges would allow the store to move forward on a “skeletal basis,” and Ring said 500 pledges would be enough to make the co-op sustainable beyond a month-to-month schedule.
Customers can sign up as pledges at the store, by calling 541-523-6281 or emailing manager@bakerfoodcoop.org.
You don’t need to be a co-op member to shop at the store, and Smith encourages non-members to pledge as well.
However, Smith said consistent shopping from members is important because they make up the majority of the store’s customer base. Co-op members, who pay a $25 annual fee, receive a 5% discount on all grocery purchases, and members who work at the co-op get a 20% discount.
Ring, who has managed the co-op for the past eight months, said it’s important to acknowledge that the store has changed membership conditions over the past several years. The co-op board of directors cut the working member discount by 10% and added a small administrative fee.
Ring recognized that these changes weren’t ideal for members, but said they allowed the store to lower the price of goods for everyone in an attempt to compete with other stores in town.
Smith said Baker’s food co-op is one of the few that still operate with a working member system, where members volunteer their time and receive the larger discount in turn. Most other food co-ops in the region, like in Boise or Portland, where co-op stores are thriving since the pandemic, have transitioned to employing a full paid staff — a model Ring said she’s trying to emulate at the Baker City store.
“We need to pick a model and go with it,” Ring said. “We’re either going to go for the working member model or try to strive for getting enough business so we can have enough paid positions. There’s not an example of a co-op that’s successful in landing in the middle of those two.”
Along with the staffing model, Ring is also trying to develop a particular co-op culture so it becomes more than just a grocery store.
The Baker Food Co-op formed in 1976, when a small group of people started what was then called a “buying club,” with the goal of supplying themselves with natural foods at wholesale prices. Ring said the membership base, for the most part, is still a buyer’s club of sorts.
“We’re still trying to make it a good deal, but we’re also trying to highlight the importance of supporting local producers,” Ring said.
Produce is cheaper at the co-op than at most box stores, Smith said. And Ring said because of the local sources, buying from the co-op is more sustainable and environmentally friendly than other stores.
“As we face increasing supply chain issues, I think it would be a tragic time for this community to lose their connection to local sources,” Ring said.
Customers can pledge their support to the co-op throughout July, but the campaign ends July 31. Ring and Smith agree there isn’t enough time to wait any longer. “If it’s no longer a benefit to our membership, then that’s also what we’re trying to figure out with this campaign,” Ring said. “Not only increasing profitability, but allowing the membership to decide: Do you want a co-op in this community or not?”
