Over the summer, officials at the Baker Food Co-op on Broadway Street contemplated the potential need to close the store.
But when local residents got wind that the the long-standing business was in jeopardy, there was a significant rebound as citizens made a concerted effort to reinvest in the small grocer.
The co-op had an increase in memberships and interest in customers.
More recently, though, the co-op has been set back by a complication that’s not related to the pandemic or the economy.
One of its coolers failed, ruining the food inside, and two others are nearing the end of their useful lives.
A new model starts around $6,000.
“We desperately need a cooler,” co-op president Cheri Smith said.
Together with fellow co-op member JoAnn Illingsworth, Smith wasted no time setting out among the local businesses with a plan, gathering donations from almost two dozen supporters to launch a fundraising raffle.
The result is four raffle baskets, worth hundreds of dollars in real goods and gift certificates from all over the area, and for a $2 ticket anyone can stop by the co-op, at 2008 Broadway, and put in their bid to win a wide range of products and services.
The donors include Appliances and More, No. 1911, Ryder Brothers Stationery, Oregon Trail Restaurant, Kicks sporting goods, Treasure Every Stitch, Charley’s Delicatessen, El Erradero, Haines Steakhouse, Cody’s, Sycamore Tree, Betty’s Books, Sunn Juice and Decor, Empty Nest Quilting, Burger Bob’s and several individual contributors.
Co-op officials carefully balanced the donations from their respective benefactors, as well as clothing, kitsch, books, treats and handmade items added to the cause, making sure each basket had at least $50 worth of gift certificates and variety besides the physical keepsakes included.
“So far, I counted last night, we’ve gotten around $1,600 toward the cooler,” Illingsworth said on Tuesday, Dec. 20. With the drawing occurring on Dec. 24, Christmas Eve, they’re inviting any and all to come and add their names to one of four jars and their respective gift baskets.
Cheri Smith as well wanted to convey the need for new board members, noting several will be retiring this year, and wanted to encourage anyone interested in volunteering their time to come to the co-op to buy raffle tickets and learn more about the board.
