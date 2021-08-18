Baker County’s record-setting summer is taking some time off this week.
And a well-deserved interruption it is.
The late June heat wave broke three consecutive daily high temperature records at the Baker City Airport.
July was the hottest month on record at the airport, with an average high of 92.3 degrees.
And with five weeks of the season left, this summer has already broken the record of 90-degree-plus days, with 44 (11 in June, 22 in July, 11 so far in August).
The previous record for days reaching or exceeding 90 degrees at the airport was 42, set in 2017.
The average is 26 days.
But the persistent heat was paused this week when a pair of cold fronts passed through Baker City, the first on Monday evening, Aug. 16, the second arriving the next afternoon with gusty northwest winds.
The fronts ushered in much cooler air that originated over the chilly waters of the North Pacific.
The high temperature at the airport on Tuesday was 72 degrees. That’s the coolest day in more than two months, since June 10, when the high was 65. The average high for Aug. 17 is 85 degrees.
The National Weather Service predicted that Wednesday would be cooler still, with a high of 67 at the airport.
That’s likely to be the coolest day for at least the next week, but the warming trend that’s forecast is decidedly modest compared with what we’ve endured most of this summer.
The Weather Service is predicting highs ranging from the mid 70s to the low 80s through early next week. A third cold front, slated to arrive Saturday, Aug. 21, could touch off a few rain showers or thunderstorms.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.