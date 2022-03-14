Tour groups are starting to call the Baker Heritage Museum — something that hasn’t happened much in the past two years.
Lynn Weems, who started as director of the museum in December 2021, anticipates this coming summer to be a bit more normal — closer to pre-pandemic attendance.
The museum, at 2480 Grove St. just east of Geiser-Pollman Park, opens for the season April 8.
Hours will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.
Admission is $9 adults (13 and older), $8 seniors, $5 ages 6-12, and free for ages 5 and younger.
For $16, visitors can tour both the museum and the Adler House, which is open Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day weekend, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.
Admission to just the Adler House is the same as the museum rates.
The National Historic Oregon Trail Interpretive Center is setting up a presence at the museum while the center on Flagstaff Hill is closed for renovation.
The Interpretive Center, which will unveil exhibits in May, will have displays in the Leo Adler Room on the first floor, and occupy about a third of the ballroom upstairs — including a full-size wagon.
Extraordinary Women exhibit
The exhibit “Extraordinary Women of Baker County” continues this season. Weems said they decided to extend it for a year longer than originally planned. A display about the Chinese presence in Baker County will open in 2023.
Weems said the “Extraordinary Women” display has been redesigned and updated.
“We added some things,” she said.
For example, the section dedicated to Phyllis Badgley now features several of her original pressed flower cards.
Another addition came when Weems received a phone call from a woman who wanted to donate a friendship quilt made by members of the Baker City Methodist Church that includes 130 stitched names.
“One of them happened to be Myrtle Lee,” Weems said.
Lee, who became superintendent of Baker schools in 1943, is included in the exhibit. The quilt is on display near her section.
Other featured females include Johanna Packwood, who arrived in Auburn as a schoolteacher in 1862, and Nellie McCarty, who participated in four bank robberies between 1891 and 1892 with the McCarty Gang.
Volunteer support
The museum is supported by the Friends of the Baker Heritage Museum, a volunteer group that raises money for exhibits, maintenance, and other needs.
Weems said volunteers are also needed for daily activities inside the museum.
“We have jobs for everyone,” she said.
Anyone interested in getting involved can call the museum at 541-523-9308.
Updates on events are posted on the Facebook page, or check these websites: www.bakerheritagemuseum.com or www.friendsofbakerheritagemuseum.com.
