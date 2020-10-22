Students in the Baker High School Chapter of Future Business Leaders of America have begun selling holiday wreaths as one of their annual fundraising projects.
Wreaths must be ordered by Monday, Oct. 26, and will be delivered to customers before Thanksgiving.
To order, ask any FBLA member or email adviser Toni Zikmund at toni.zikmund@bakersd.org
“We can send a kid your way or you can order directly through the email or our Facebook page,” Zikmund stated in an email.
“The wreaths will last for months if left outdoors and come with a hand-tied bow,” she said.
The wreath brochure also can be found on the FBLA Facebook page at facebook
.com/BakerBusinessLeaders
Proceeds from the sales of the “floral quality wreaths” will help send FBLA members to various competitions throughout the year, Zikmund said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.