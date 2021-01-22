The 2019-20 Baker High School graduation rate jumped from 78.6% a year ago to 92% this year, according to numbers released Thursday, Jan. 21, by the Oregon Department of Education.
And although Greg Mitchell, BHS principal, is happy with that rate, he believes it should be at least 2 percentage points higher. (Last year’s numbers were lower than he expected as well, based on factors not accounted for by the Oregon Department of Education, he said Thursday.)
This year’s graduation rate was increased from about 90% earlier to the current number released Thursday after discussions with ODE, Mitchell said. Still, he was disappointed that the rate wasn’t increased more.
The discrepancy is attributed to students who graduated elsewhere and foreign exchange students who should not have been calculated in the total, Mitchell said.
“The hand calculations I did showed 94.78%, if they accounted for all of the students that should have been cleared off the nongrad list,” he said. “But 92 — I’ll take it.”
Mitchell noted that Baker High School topped the state graduation rate of 82.6%, which is being touted as an all-time high for Oregon.
He credited the teamwork of his staff for helping students succeed. The effort is led by graduation coach Kati Stuchlik, who was hired for the position in 2019 with money provided by the High School Success Fund. BHS also has developed a Future Center to help guide all students toward graduation and beefed up its career and technical programs.
A portion of the $170 million Student Success Fund, approved by voters in 2016 as Ballot Measure 98, was distributed to school districts throughout the state by the Department of Education in the 2017-19 biennium. The money was designed to fund, among other things, programs to increase graduation rates.
And that includes the grad coach position, which Mitchell says would not have been possible to add to the staff had it not been for the state money.
“The grad coach has been instrumental in tracking data,” Mitchell said.
As a sort of intervention specialist, Stuchlik stays in touch with families and helps provide extra support for students who need it.
“She sets up a plan and monitors the students’ progress,” Mitchell said. “It’s been a boon for us.”
The teaching staff executes the plan that’s developed for each student and devises a strategy that they think will be successful, Mitchell said.
Of course, not all students are struggling.
“I’m amazed at how many I’m running into that are doing so well,” Mitchell said. “It’s been tough just having one day a week to come in.”
Students at Baker High School and Baker Middle School, who began the school year with comprehensive distance learning from home, shifted to attending in-person classes one day a week each on Nov. 9.
Beginning Monday, the high school and middle school will expand to in-person classes two days a week for all students.
Mitchell said 55 families have opted to have their students take all online classes since the year began. With the move to two days of in-person classes, 13 of those families have decided to return to the hybrid style of instruction.
Mitchell acknowledges that last year’s graduates were allowed to finish out their final year of high school with pass/fail grades and did not have to complete the Smarter Balanced tests or provide alternate performance work samples because of the coronavirus pandemic’s effect on schools.
“More kids got diplomas in an easier fashion than it would have been,” Mitchell said. “We’ll see if we can sustain this.”
Still, Mitchell says he’s happy with the increased number of students who graduated in four years in 2020.
“I’m proud of what we’ve gotten accomplished,” he said.
Not only did the total number of graduates increase, but sifting through the statistics more closely shows improvements in graduation rates among groups of students who have struggled in the past.
Mitchell pointed to the 91.67% graduation rate for Hispanic/Latino students; a 92.31% rate for underserved races and ethnicities; 87% for students receiving free and reduced-price lunches; and 75% for students with disabilities.
“Across the demographics we’re pretty excited about what we’re seeing,” Mitchell said.
And again, he attributes the student success to the programs in place, including extra support for students in special education classes and the efforts of Ma’Lena Wirth, who works in the English as a second language program as an interpreter and translator and serves as a case manager for families.
Mitchell also pointed to the success of students participating in the career and technical programs, many of which are offered through Baker Technical Institute.
CTE participants enrolled in at least one course graduated at a rate higher than 95%. Those who were considered CTE concentrators (students who take three or more of those classes) graduated at a rate of 97.22%, Mitchell said.
“We’re always promoting career pathways and opportunities,” Mitchell said. “Most of our electives are embedded in BTI and we encourage kids to sign up for those.”
The District’s overall graduation rate, including its online charter schools, was at 84.65%, according to the ODE statistics.
The only drop in graduation rates came at Eagle Cap Innovative High School where the rate dropped from 87.5% in 2018-19 to 68.42% in 2019-20.
Superintendent Mark Witty said the drop can be attributed to a change of purpose at the school.
“This is due primarily to a strategic effort to identify our community’s most at-risk students and offer alternative programs that better meet their individual academic needs,” Witty stated in a press release issued Friday.
“Eagle Cap continues to work with families to tailor a student’s schedule to meet educational goals, and provides students with the necessary wrap-around services to support both their academic and socio-emotional needs,” Witty said.
The school serves students in class sizes of between 8 and 22 students, he said.
Baker Charter Schools, which include the Baker Web Academy that serves students around the state through online classes during the pandemic (and had previously offered face to face instruction and drop-in centers as well) increased its graduation rate from 62.5% in 2018-19 to 75.76% in 2019-20. And Baker Early College, which serves students in Grades 10-12 and allows them to finish high school and start college classes, increased its graduation rate from 84% in 2018-19 to 92.68% in 2019-20.
Witty said the District will continue its efforts to increase graduation rates.
“Teachers are working hard to keep all students engaged in learning and progressing in their coursework,” he stated.
“While we take a moment to celebrate the class of 2020, as a district we will continue to strive for our vision where every child is included and has a great experience as they transition to the next phase in their educational journey.”
