The Baker High School gymnasium has been the site of many triumphs, and this spring and summer it’s undergoing the first round of renovations including a stylish paint job on the interior north and south walls.
By next year the gym will gleam like the awards in the trophy case in the hallway.
The Baker School District contracted the current project for less than $10,000. Work includes a new paint scheme and the installation of “crash pads” — the pads on the walls behind the baskets designed to prevent injury to players leaping after a loose ball.
One pad will have the words “Bulldog Nation” with the snarling Bulldog logo in the middle. The other will have the Bulldog pawprint on one side, “Welcome to Baker” in the middle, and “BHS” on the other side.
Replacing the pads was overdue, BHS Principal Skye Flanagan said.
“We don’t know exactly how old they were,” he said. “But they were old.”
The north and south walls are being repainted with a stark, semigloss black, which will match the design for the crash pads. The decorated pads, ordered through Sportsgraphics.com, will be installed after paint cures.
In addition to the paint and crash pads, workers will clean the banners listing Baker sports teams’ state championship and league title years.
The rest of the unused wall space will be adorned with high-resolution banners featuring photos of Bulldog teams.
Flanagan said the banners are “going to be much bigger,” than those in place this past season for volleyball and basketball teams.
The new paint is intended to put focus on the vibrant floor, and the floor itself is pending a renovation, currently scheduled for summer 2023 while changes and designs are considered.
