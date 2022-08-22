Spectators in the Baker High School gym will be greeted this fall with a new paint scheme featuring vibrant shades of purple, gold and black.
A new Bulldog mural stretches across the south wall, with the slogan “One Team One Family” in Baker colors.
On the north wall, Bulldog logos and paw prints flank a “Welcome to Baker” message.
New crash pads — the pads on the walls behind the baskets to prevent injuries — have been installed as well.
Baker volleyball players have been preparing for the season in the renovated gym. The season’s first home match is set for Thursday, Aug. 25 against Nyssa, with the JV2 match scheduled for 4 p.m., followed by the JV match at 5 p.m. and the varsity contest at 6:30 p.m.
Buell Gonzales Jr., athletic director for the Baker School District, oversaw the design for the gym. It’s the first of two projects he has planned. Next year he hopes to have the gym floor refinished to include a paint scheme similar to what adorns the north and south walls.
“The floor is next, not sure on design yet or time frame,” Gonzales said. “Hopefully next summer.”
The work this summer was completed for less than $10,000.
