The traditional Baker High School Honors and Awards program was viewed from home or elsewhere by this year’s graduating seniors and their proud parents and extended families.
Because of the social distancing requirements in place because of the coronavirus pandemic, Baker School District administrators, advisers and other staff members presented the scholarships and other honors via the internet on May 27.
Kale Cassidy was named the Class of 2020’s outstanding senior boy and Laura Illingsworth was honored as the outstanding senior girl. Cassidy also was recognized as the outstanding senior boy athlete. Sydney Younger was named outstanding senior girl athlete.
Cassidy was among five senior boys to share the class valedictorian award. Other BHS Class of 2020 valedictorians are Anthony Cowan, Michael Flanagan, Sam McCauley and Spencer Smith.
Illingsworth shared the class salutatorian honor with Anna Carter.
Here are the other awards and scholarships announced:
Academic excellence awards
Russell Anderson, Zoe Carlson-Morrow, Anna Carter, Kale Cassidy, Austine Corpier, Anthony Cowan, Kaylee Dalke, Josalyn Davis.
Averi Elms, Michael Flanagan, Sean Fuzi, James Hays, John Hurley, Laura Illingsworth, Jacob Jackson, Kerrie Kast.
Jazmine Labonte, Guadalupe Macias, Keegan Masterson, Sam McCauley, Isaac Nemec, Hayden Owen, Logan Perkins, Jayden Rice.
Andrew Shetler, Spencer Shirtcliff, Spencer Smith, Lucas Stearns, Beau Stone, Isabelle Wachtel, Zachary Wise, Naomi Woodward, Sydney Younger.
BHS Honors Diplomas
Russell Anderson, Zoe Carlson-Morrow, Anna Carter, Kale Cassidy, Anthony Cowan, Kaylee Dalke, Averi Elms, Michael Flanagan.
James Hays, John Hurley, Laura Illingsworth, Jacob Jackson, Jazmine Labonte, Guadalupe Macias, Keegan Masterson, Sam McCauley.
Isaac Nemec, Hayden Owen, Jayden Rice, Spencer Smith, Isabelle Wachtel, Zachary Wise, Naomi Woodward, Sydney Younger.
BHS Honor Students
Anna Carter, Kale Cassidy, Anthony Cowan, Michael Flanagan, Laura Illingsworth, Jazmine Labonte, Sam McCauley, Andrew Shetler, Spencer Smith, Zachary Wise, Naomi Woodward.
Scholarship Awards
• Chapter AX of PEO Scholarship — Gertrude Fortner/Rose Haskell: Isabelle Wachtel
• Chapter AX of PEO Scholarship — Mildred Rogers: Anna Carter
• Chapter CJ of PEO Scholarship: Anna Carter, Averi Elms, Laura Illingsworth
• EOU — Oregon Teacher Pathway: Renee Blincoe, John Hurley, Vajk Marvin, Makayla Mills, Emily Vowell
• OTEC Scholarship: Guadalupe Macias, Sam McCauley, Isabelle Wachtel, Naomi Woodward
• Ilah M. and James Baker Scholarship: Russell Anderson, Zoe Carlson-Morrow, Alex Hammans, Jazmine Labonte, Issac Nemec, Isabelle Wachtel, Naomi Woodward, Riley Youngblood
• Rode Family Scholarship: Russell Anderson, Laura Illingsworth, Isaac Nemec, Spencer Smith
• Allan McCullough Scholarship: Michael Flanagan
• Geiser Pollman Scholarship: Jorge Duran, John Niehaus, Jocelyn Wellman, Cheyenne May
• Baker Education Association Scholarship: Sam McCauley
• Kelly-Ebell Scholarship: Andrew Adams, Kaylee Dalke, Jocelyn Wellman
• The Charis Initiative Scholarship: Sam McCauley, Jayden Rice, Naomi Woodward
• Col. Harry L. Dale Scholarship: Russell Anderson
• Harold Alfred Wyatt Scholarship: Andrew Adams, Alex Hammans, Jazmine Labonte, Emily Vowell, Kaitlyn Waters, Naomi Woodward
• Rosemary Poole Rouse — OSU Scholarship — Anna Carter
• Sanford and Mary Adler Scholarship: Spencer Smith, Kaylee Dalke
• J.W. Stuchell Scholarship: Anthony Cowan
• Knights of Columbus Scholarship: Sean Fuzi, John Hurley, Sam McCauley, Lucas Stearns
• Marvin Wood Companies Scholarship: Jordan Remien
• Northwest Oregon Home Builders Association Scholarship: Naomi Woodward, Kale Cassidy
• Dordt University: Sam McCauley
• Blue Mountain Community College: Shayna Ruby
• Eastern Oregon University: Jorge Duran
• Jody Averett Scholarship: Jorge Duran
• The Ford Family Foundation Scholarship: Jayden Rice
• Leo Adler Foundation Scholarships: Russell Anderson, Lauren Benson, Raimey Brown, Zoe Carlson-Morrow, Anna Carter, Kale Cassidy, Joe Chesterman.
Austine Corpier, Anthony Cowan, Kaylee Dalke, Josalyn Davis, Jorge Duran, Averi Elms, Gracie Farber, Ian Feldmeier, Michael Flanagan, Sean Fuzi, Alex Hammans.
James Hays, John Hurley, Laura Illingsworth, Brandon Johnson, Lacey Jones, Payton Jones, Kerrie Kast, Jazmine Labonte, Josie Lewis.
Caden Long, Guadalupe Macias, Vajk Marvin, Keegan Masterson, Sam McCauley, Quinton Myers, Isabella Nemec, Isaac Nemec.
Hayden Owen, Oliver Quezada, Jordan Remien, Jayden Rice, Jamisun Rigueiro, Taya Riley, Brylan Robb, Spencer Shirtcliff.
Spencer Smith, Lucas Stearns, Beau Stone, Katherine Villalobos, Isabelle Wachtel, Kaitlyn Waters, Zachary Wise, Naomi Woodward, Sydney Younger.
