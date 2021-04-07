Baker High School administrators and senior class officers are planning a traditional commencement for Sunday, June 6 at 2 p.m. at Baker Bulldog Memorial Stadium.
The 2020 ceremony was quite different due to COVID-19 pandemic precautions.
Rather than walk across the football field to receive their diplomas, with family and friends gathered in the grandstand, graduates rode in vehicles. After collecting their diplomas at BHS, students paraded through town as residents watched and applauded from sidewalks.
The goal this year, according to an announcement from the high school on Tuesday, April 6, is to have a commencement that’s much like graduation ceremonies prior to 2020.
All plans are contingent, however, on the county’s COVID-19 risk level, and associated state-imposed restrictions.
Among the differences from the school’s traditional commencement:
• Each student will receive six tickets for family and friends.
• Spectators will be seated on both sides of the field, rather than in the covered grandstand on the west side of the stadium as usual.
• Spectators will have to wear facial coverings and physically distance from groups that aren’t from their household.
As was the case with Baker’s two home football games in March, there will be four entrances for spectators.
After the ceremony, school officials hope to replicate the 2020 vehicle parade through town, but that plan has not been finalized with Baker City officials.
The high school will release more details later this spring.
According to Tuesday’s announcement, school officials wanted to give family and friends advance notice in case they will have to travel to attend the commencement. Graduation will also be livestreamed.
