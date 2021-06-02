Al Fortham Memorial Scholarship
Renee Blincoe
Baker County 4-H Association Scholarship
Mason Van Arsdall, Kylie Siddoway
Baker City Elks MVS awards
Gabriel Gambleton, Mason Van Arsdall, Kylie Siddoway, Hailey Zikmund
Baker Education Association Scholarship
Renee Blincoe, Hailey Zikmund
Chapter AX of PEO — Mildred Rogers Scholarship
Sydney Keller
Chapter CJ of PEO
Hollie Mays, Rebekah Davis, Kylie Siddoway
The Charis Initiative Foundation
Jake Cuzick, Gabriel Gambleton, Sydney Keller
Clear Alliance Scholarship
Jacob Eskew
Col. Harry L. Dale Scholarship — University of Oregon
Jacquelyn Ortiz
Elks Most Valuable Student National Semi-finalist
Mason Van Arsdall
EOU — Oregon Teacher Pathway
Renee Blincoe, Glendi Luna, Makayla Mills, Hailey Zikmund
The Ford Family Foundation
Makayla Mills, Mason Van Arsdall
Geiser-Pollman Scholarship
Catherine Adams, Renee Blincoe, Blaze Broncheau, Gabriel Gambleton, Tiffany Niehaus, Ryan He
Harold Alfred Wyatt Scholarship
Catherine Adams, Jacquelyn Ortiz, Katrina Fast, Tiffany Niehaus, Angelina Tennent, Natalia Turner
HH Gibson Memorial Scholarship
Jocelynn Hellberg
Ilah M. and James H. Baker Scholarship
Rebekah Davis, Natalia Turner, Sydney Keller, Kylie Siddoway, McKenzie Hall, Jake Cuzick
JB Thomas Memorial Scholarship (FFA)
Kylie Siddoway
J. Mayce Collard Memorial Scholarship
Renee Blincoe, Caleb Hawkins
Jodie Marie Averett Scholarship
Hollie Mays, Kylie Siddoway
JW Stuchell Scholarship
Jake Cuzick, Tiffany Niehaus
Kelly-Ebell Scholarship
Kylie Siddoway, Jocelynn Hellberg, Angelina Tennent, Maggie Mackenzie
Knights of Columbus Scholarship
Sydney Keller
National Rifle Association
Mason Van Arsdall, Kylie Siddoway
Next Gen Personal Finance
Jadyn Berry
Oregon Fairs Association
Kylie Siddoway
Oregon State 4-H Scholarship
Kylie Siddoway
Oregon Trail Electric Cooperative
Jacob Eskew, Makayla Mills, Makenzie Hall, Sydney Keller
Oregon Trail Electric Cooperative Rural Scholarship
Mason Van Arsdall
Outstanding Senior Boy
Mason Van Arsdall
Outstanding Senior Girl
Renee Blincoe
Northwest Women in Education Administration
Renee Blincoe
Prudential Spirit of Community Awards
Makenzie Hall
Rode Brothers Scholarship
Hayden Paulsen, Renee Blincoe, Jacquelyn Ortiz
Rosemary Poole Rouse — Oregon State University
Jacob Eskew
Sanford and Mary Adler Scholarship
Renee Blincoe, Mason Van Arsdall
Spc. Mabry James Anders Memorial Scholarship Award
Jacob Eskew, Gabriel Gambleton, Natalia Turner, Mason Van Arsdall
Salutatorian
Renee Blincoe
Valedictorians
Gabriel Gambleton, Sydney Keller, Salena Bott
