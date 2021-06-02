Al Fortham Memorial Scholarship

Renee Blincoe

Baker County 4-H Association Scholarship

Mason Van Arsdall, Kylie Siddoway

Baker City Elks MVS awards

Gabriel Gambleton, Mason Van Arsdall, Kylie Siddoway, Hailey Zikmund

Baker Education Association Scholarship

Renee Blincoe, Hailey Zikmund

Chapter AX of PEO — Mildred Rogers Scholarship

Sydney Keller

Chapter CJ of PEO

Hollie Mays, Rebekah Davis, Kylie Siddoway

The Charis Initiative Foundation

Jake Cuzick, Gabriel Gambleton, Sydney Keller

Clear Alliance Scholarship

Jacob Eskew

Col. Harry L. Dale Scholarship — University of Oregon

Jacquelyn Ortiz

Elks Most Valuable Student National Semi-finalist

Mason Van Arsdall

EOU — Oregon Teacher Pathway

Renee Blincoe, Glendi Luna, Makayla Mills, Hailey Zikmund

The Ford Family Foundation

Makayla Mills, Mason Van Arsdall

Geiser-Pollman Scholarship

Catherine Adams, Renee Blincoe, Blaze Broncheau, Gabriel Gambleton, Tiffany Niehaus, Ryan He

Harold Alfred Wyatt Scholarship

Catherine Adams, Jacquelyn Ortiz, Katrina Fast, Tiffany Niehaus, Angelina Tennent, Natalia Turner

HH Gibson Memorial Scholarship

Jocelynn Hellberg

Ilah M. and James H. Baker Scholarship

Rebekah Davis, Natalia Turner, Sydney Keller, Kylie Siddoway, McKenzie Hall, Jake Cuzick

JB Thomas Memorial Scholarship (FFA)

Kylie Siddoway

J. Mayce Collard Memorial Scholarship

Renee Blincoe, Caleb Hawkins

Jodie Marie Averett Scholarship

Hollie Mays, Kylie Siddoway

JW Stuchell Scholarship

Jake Cuzick, Tiffany Niehaus

Kelly-Ebell Scholarship

Kylie Siddoway, Jocelynn Hellberg, Angelina Tennent, Maggie Mackenzie

Knights of Columbus Scholarship

Sydney Keller

National Rifle Association

Mason Van Arsdall, Kylie Siddoway

Next Gen Personal Finance

Jadyn Berry

Oregon Fairs Association

Kylie Siddoway

Oregon State 4-H Scholarship

Kylie Siddoway

Oregon Trail Electric Cooperative

Jacob Eskew, Makayla Mills, Makenzie Hall, Sydney Keller

Oregon Trail Electric Cooperative Rural Scholarship

Mason Van Arsdall

Outstanding Senior Boy

Mason Van Arsdall

Outstanding Senior Girl

Renee Blincoe

Northwest Women in Education Administration

Renee Blincoe

Prudential Spirit of Community Awards

Makenzie Hall

Rode Brothers Scholarship

Hayden Paulsen, Renee Blincoe, Jacquelyn Ortiz

Rosemary Poole Rouse — Oregon State University

Jacob Eskew

Sanford and Mary Adler Scholarship

Renee Blincoe, Mason Van Arsdall

Spc. Mabry James Anders Memorial Scholarship Award

Jacob Eskew, Gabriel Gambleton, Natalia Turner, Mason Van Arsdall

Salutatorian

Renee Blincoe

Valedictorians

Gabriel Gambleton, Sydney Keller, Salena Bott

