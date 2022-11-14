Hailey Horn never knows what she’ll find in a bag of donated clothes.
“I found a steak in the donations once,” Horn said.
“It was marinating,” adds Susan Myers.
Myers coordinates three Baker High School businesses — Marla’s Mall, Bulldog Bubbles and Bulldog Blender.
The clothing donations Horn mentioned are for Marla’s Mall, a secondhand shop that offers items free to the community.
The store is named in honor of Marla Cavallo, a Baker High School teacher who died of cancer in 2007 at the age of 45. Her classroom provided a space to store clothing for students in need, and it has grown into a full-fledged thrift store. And it provides student opportunities, too.
“We needed a way to give transition skills to the students,” Myers said.
Open house
Marla’s Mall will have an open house for the community on Thursday, Nov. 17, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
“It’s a chance for people to come and see what we have,” Myers said.
To prepare for the evening event, the store will be closed during that day.
Marla’s Mall is in a building just west of the Baker High School gymnasium, between the student parking lot and Baker Technical Institute.
“Overall, it’s the best location,” Myers said.
To get there, access the parking lot at the corner of Ninth and G streets — on the
north side of Bulldog
Memorial Stadium.
Learning job skills
BHS students work shifts at the three businesses, gaining job experiences and earning credits.
Myers said students are graded on work skills — being on time, being on task, finishing a job, good attitude and having good hygiene.
On a recent afternoon at Marla’s Mall, Horn and Brandon Unrein sorted clothes while Malachi Martell mopped the floor between clothing racks.
As they worked, Horn and Unrein shook out clothes, checked pockets and inspected items for holes or stains.
“Some people take the time and wash it for us,” Unrein said.
Horn has one wish for
donations:
“Clean things.”
After inspection, clothes are separated into bins organized by size.
Myers said they are accepting donations, but especially need men’s clothing.
“We get five times more women’s clothes than anything,” she said.
She said donations of gloves and boots are also welcome.
“The only thing we can’t take are large amounts or large items,” Myers said.
For information about donating, call 541-524-2309.
Hours
Marla’s Mall is open Monday through Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Hours are subject to change, based on the school schedule, and updates can be found on the Facebook page for Marla’s Mallew.
Visitors are asked to sign in each time, which helps Myers keep track of numbers for
grant applications.
“We’re averaging 400 visitors a month,” she said.
Everything is free, and visitors are limited to one small
bag per week, or one large bag
per month.
Other businesses
Students also gain job skills at Bulldog Bubbles, which
uses a commercial-sized washer and dryer.
Bubbles serves the district, as well as seven businesses in town.
The general public is welcome to utilize the service as well — Myers said the laundry machines can clean up to king size quilts. The cost is $5.
To inquire, call 541-524-2309 or email susan.myers@bakersd.org.
Money earned from Bulldog Bubbles is used for supplies and business expenses, student needs, field trips, and to employ students during the summer.
The third business, Bulldog Blender, is located inside
Baker High and sells blended drinks at the end of lunch
and after school.
As for job skills, Myers said students learn how to bill monthly for Bulldog Bubbles, and the Blender teaches money skills, such as how to count
back change.
