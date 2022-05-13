From left, Ethan Morgan, Seth Holden, Jimmy Sullivan and Jack Heriza, all members of the Baker High School trap shooting team, sold tied flies and hats, as well ran a raffle for a free ball cap during the BHS Market Day on May 11, 2022.
The price tags gleamed only half as bright as sellers’ smiles on Wednesday, May 11, as students at Baker High School launched their own vending booths for the very first BHS Market Day.
The event, hosted inside the gym for weather’s sake, had a students only block in the afternoon. From 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., the public, along with students’ families, had a chance to check out the wares.
Student entrepreneurs designed their own logos, arranged product displays and put their crafts on sale.
The kids pulled out all stops, with plant starts, apparel, welding art, food, 3D prints and laser etchings.
“Yes, we get to use the laser,” said Kai Ogan, who used them to make cutouts and keychains.
Anthony Christopher, who sold graphing squares and customized water bottles, said he used the school’s 3D printer.
Some students worked as groups, while others were individuals, all setting out to make an exhibition of their talents and business savvy. All of them brought charm — and exact change.
“I didn’t make everything, my sister made the stickers,” said Gracie Morris, gesturing at a range of colorful designs at her booth, “But I did make the jewelry myself.”
Campbell Vanderwiele’s confections were immediately popular, and kept her on her feet as students queued to be served.
The market featured several students from the BHS Marketing and Design class.
“I knew we had a lot of young artists and entrepreneurs in the building,” said teacher Toni Zikmund, who coordinated the Market Day. “And I wanted to give them a place to advertise their talent/business and hopefully make some sales.
“I would be thrilled if some of the vendors decided to set up for events around town, as we have some very talented students,” Zikmund said. “I did have someone approach me about next year possibly having the kids set up at a downtown event, so maybe in the future we can work something out.”
