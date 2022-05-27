Baker High School students collected more than $265,000 in scholarships during the BHS awards night Wednesday, May 25.
PEO Chapter AX Scholarship Gertrude Fortner & Rose Haskell
Sarah Plummer
PEO Chapter AX Scholarship Mildred F. Rogers
Caitlin Lien
OTEC Trade School Scholarship
Ronald Borello
PEO Chapter CJ Scholarship
Emrie Osborn, Katherine Wilde, Emma Baeth
Ilah M. & James H. Baker Scholarship
Quinton Johnson, Brianna Stadler, Silas Carter, Lacy Churchfield, Sydney Lamb, Katherine Wilde
Friends of the Fair
Katherine Wilde
Baker County 4H Leaders Association
Zachary Morrison, Maya Smith, Emrie Osborn
Baker Education Association
Emrie Osborn
Hagan Scholarship
Caitlin Lien, Brianna Stadler
J.W. Stuchell Scholarship
Sydney Lamb, Katherine Wilde
Robert J. and Leona DeArmond Public Foundation Scholarship
Caitlin Lien
Soroptimist Scholarship
Emrie Osborn, Sydney Lamb
FBLA Foundation Scholarship
Abigail Benson
American Council of Engineering Companies of Oregon Scholarship (ACE)
Caitlin Lien
Jodie Marie Averett Scholarship
Sarah Plummer, Makenna Shamion
Colonel Harry L. Dale Scholarship
Savannah Brown
Rode Brothers Scholarship
Savannah Brown, Phoebe Wise, Aiyana Radford, Emma Baeth
Sanford & Mary Adler Scholarship
Abigail Benson
The Northeast Oregon Home Builders Association
Silas Carter, Caitlin Lien
Lion John Leonard Memorial Scholarship
Promise Hughes
The Geiser Pollman Scholarship
Iriana Rosales, Richie Rodriguez-Duran, Jose Arenas, Brianna Stadler, Gavin Stone, Alexis Conant
Oregon State Fraternal Order of Eagles Scholarship
Abigail Benson
Harold Wilfred Wyatt Scholarship
Iriana Rosales, Savannah Brown, Promise Hughes, Owen Higdon, Jesse Maldonado, Majestic Grove
The Charis Initiative Foundation Scholarship
Brianna Stadler, Emma Baeth, Caitlin Lien
Kelly-Ebell Scholarship
Gauge Bloomer, Harley Coburn, Majestic Grove
OTEC Graduation High School Senior Scholarship
Sydney Lamb, Savannah Brown, Gavin Stone
The Coach Ray Athletic Fund
Gauge Bloomer
Oregon State Elks Association Vocational Grant
Connor Chastain
Baker County Cattlewomen/Baker County Livestock Association Scholarship
Lacy Churchfield
Leo Adler Foundation Scholarships
Majestic Grove, Cody Skidgel, Sydnee Hallett, Caitlin Lien, Wyatt Hawkins, Lacy Churchfield, Brianna Stadler, Sydney Lamb, Gavin Stone, Sarah Plummer, Aiyana Radford, Emrie Osborn, Savannah Brown, Alexis Conant, Katherine Wilde, Hayden Younger, Gavin Stecher, Quinton Johnson, Owen Higdon, Harley Coburn, Jaden Martin, Megan Hurley, Abigail Benson, Logan Capon, Alanda Torres, Phoebe Wise, Promise Hughes, Dakota Ballou, Silas Carter, Connor Chastain, Kailyse Fuss, Daniel Wachtel, Bailee Griggs, Gauge Bloomer, Jose Arenas, Makenna Shamion, Alex Ritter, Iriana Rosales, Jesse Maldonado, Zachary Morrison, Emma Baeth, Lakota Horal (Eagle Cap)
Montana State University Blue and Gold Scholarship
Emrie Osborn
Colorado Mesa University Academic Achievement Award
Silas Carter
Oregon Institute of Technology Presidential Winston Purvine
Caitlin Lien
Oregon Institute of Technology Engineering Honors Scholarship
Caitlin Lien
Colorado Mesa University Presidential Scholarship
Brianna Stadler
Southern Oregon University Churchill Scholarship
Abigail Benson
Washington State University Distinguished Cougar Award
Gavin Stone
Carroll College Bishop Carroll Scholarship
Sydney Lamb
Oregon Institute of Technology Engineering Honors Scholarship
Owen Higdon
Oregon Institute of Technology Presidential Winston Purvine
Owen Higdon
Oregon Institute of Technology Moores Memorial Scholarship
Owen Higdon
Oregon Tech Supplemental Grant
Makenna Shamion
Montana State University WUE
Katherine Wilde
Pacific University Presidential Scholarship
Lacy Churchfield
Pacific University Grant
Lacy Churchfield
College of Southern Idaho New Hope Scholarship
Sydnee Hallet
College of Southern Idaho Presidential Academic Scholar
Sydnee Hallet
College of Southern Idaho FDN Scholarship
Sydnee Hallet
College of Southern Idaho New Hope Scholarship
Gavin Stecher
College of Southern Idaho Presidential Academic Scholar
Gavin Stecher
Montana State University Bozeman WUE
Alexis Conant
Treasure Valley Community College Lowell and Rosemary Cox Scholarship
Zachary Morrison
