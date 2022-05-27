BHS awards.jpg

Members of the Baker High School Class of 2022 collected more than $265,000 in scholarships during the annual awards night Wednesday, May 25, 2022.

 Baker High School/Contributed Photo

Baker High School students collected more than $265,000 in scholarships during the BHS awards night Wednesday, May 25.

PEO Chapter AX Scholarship Gertrude Fortner & Rose Haskell

Sarah Plummer

PEO Chapter AX Scholarship Mildred F. Rogers

Caitlin Lien

OTEC Trade School Scholarship

Ronald Borello

PEO Chapter CJ Scholarship

Emrie Osborn, Katherine Wilde, Emma Baeth

Ilah M. & James H. Baker Scholarship

Quinton Johnson, Brianna Stadler, Silas Carter, Lacy Churchfield, Sydney Lamb, Katherine Wilde

Friends of the Fair

Katherine Wilde

Baker County 4H Leaders Association

Zachary Morrison, Maya Smith, Emrie Osborn

Baker Education Association

Emrie Osborn

Hagan Scholarship

Caitlin Lien, Brianna Stadler

J.W. Stuchell Scholarship

Sydney Lamb, Katherine Wilde

Robert J. and Leona DeArmond Public Foundation Scholarship

Caitlin Lien

Soroptimist Scholarship

Emrie Osborn, Sydney Lamb

FBLA Foundation Scholarship

Abigail Benson

American Council of Engineering Companies of Oregon Scholarship (ACE)

Caitlin Lien

Jodie Marie Averett Scholarship

Sarah Plummer, Makenna Shamion

Colonel Harry L. Dale Scholarship

Savannah Brown

Rode Brothers Scholarship

Savannah Brown, Phoebe Wise, Aiyana Radford, Emma Baeth

Sanford & Mary Adler Scholarship

Abigail Benson

The Northeast Oregon Home Builders Association

Silas Carter, Caitlin Lien

Lion John Leonard Memorial Scholarship

Promise Hughes

The Geiser Pollman Scholarship

Iriana Rosales, Richie Rodriguez-Duran, Jose Arenas, Brianna Stadler, Gavin Stone, Alexis Conant

Oregon State Fraternal Order of Eagles Scholarship

Abigail Benson

Harold Wilfred Wyatt Scholarship

Iriana Rosales, Savannah Brown, Promise Hughes, Owen Higdon, Jesse Maldonado, Majestic Grove

The Charis Initiative Foundation Scholarship

Brianna Stadler, Emma Baeth, Caitlin Lien

Kelly-Ebell Scholarship

Gauge Bloomer, Harley Coburn, Majestic Grove

OTEC Graduation High School Senior Scholarship

Sydney Lamb, Savannah Brown, Gavin Stone

The Coach Ray Athletic Fund

Gauge Bloomer

Oregon State Elks Association Vocational Grant

Connor Chastain

Baker County Cattlewomen/Baker County Livestock Association Scholarship

Lacy Churchfield

Leo Adler Foundation Scholarships

Majestic Grove, Cody Skidgel, Sydnee Hallett, Caitlin Lien, Wyatt Hawkins, Lacy Churchfield, Brianna Stadler, Sydney Lamb, Gavin Stone, Sarah Plummer, Aiyana Radford, Emrie Osborn, Savannah Brown, Alexis Conant, Katherine Wilde, Hayden Younger, Gavin Stecher, Quinton Johnson, Owen Higdon, Harley Coburn, Jaden Martin, Megan Hurley, Abigail Benson, Logan Capon, Alanda Torres, Phoebe Wise, Promise Hughes, Dakota Ballou, Silas Carter, Connor Chastain, Kailyse Fuss, Daniel Wachtel, Bailee Griggs, Gauge Bloomer, Jose Arenas, Makenna Shamion, Alex Ritter, Iriana Rosales, Jesse Maldonado, Zachary Morrison, Emma Baeth, Lakota Horal (Eagle Cap)

Montana State University Blue and Gold Scholarship

Emrie Osborn

Colorado Mesa University Academic Achievement Award

Silas Carter

Oregon Institute of Technology Presidential Winston Purvine

Caitlin Lien

Oregon Institute of Technology Engineering Honors Scholarship

Caitlin Lien

Colorado Mesa University Presidential Scholarship

Brianna Stadler

Southern Oregon University Churchill Scholarship

Abigail Benson

Washington State University Distinguished Cougar Award

Gavin Stone

Carroll College Bishop Carroll Scholarship

Sydney Lamb

Oregon Institute of Technology Engineering Honors Scholarship

Owen Higdon

Oregon Institute of Technology Presidential Winston Purvine

Owen Higdon

Oregon Institute of Technology Moores Memorial Scholarship

Owen Higdon

Oregon Tech Supplemental Grant

Makenna Shamion

Montana State University WUE

Katherine Wilde

Pacific University Presidential Scholarship

Lacy Churchfield

Pacific University Grant

Lacy Churchfield

College of Southern Idaho New Hope Scholarship

Sydnee Hallet

College of Southern Idaho Presidential Academic Scholar

Sydnee Hallet

College of Southern Idaho FDN Scholarship

Sydnee Hallet

College of Southern Idaho New Hope Scholarship

Gavin Stecher

College of Southern Idaho Presidential Academic Scholar

Gavin Stecher

Montana State University Bozeman WUE

Alexis Conant

Treasure Valley Community College Lowell and Rosemary Cox Scholarship

Zachary Morrison

